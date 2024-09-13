Author Jim Foley’s New Book, “The Eve of Destruction: The Systematic Destruction of America and Its Values! Tender Topics,” is a Call to Confront Societal Issues Head-on
Recent release “The Eve of Destruction: The Systematic Destruction of America and Its Values! Tender Topics” from Covenant Books author Jim Foley delves into controversial and provocative discussions about the deep-seated issues plaguing America and the world, calling for a more compassionate and just world.
Myrtle Beach, SC, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jim Foley, a retired patrol sergeant of the Hamden Connecticut Police Department who currently resides in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with his wife of forty-eight years, has completed his new book, “The Eve of Destruction: The Systematic Destruction of America and Its Values! Tender Topics”: a gripping and comprehensive work designed to provoke deep reflection and stir strong emotions about the critical issues facing our nation and the world today.
“‘The Eve of Destruction: The Systematic Destruction of America and its Values Tender Topics’ was written to provoke thought about the devastating damage occurring in our country and world,” writes Foley. “I want your blood to boil as you digest each and every word. In other words, these are controversial topics meant to get you all worked up! I hope it even makes you angry. If it does, that means you are thinking and perhaps coming up with solutions.”
The author continues, “It is an ugly country and world we live in right now. All of us don't want to acknowledge it because it shows us for what we really are. ‘The Eve of Destruction’ is a great title because all of us at different times see the worldwide decline in the sanctity of life. Yet we don't seem to want to do anything to stop it. We all show our prejudices toward each other at one time or another! I guess that is human nature. It is my sincere hope that the words in this book change the mindset we have.
“We must take every step we can to rid ourselves of our biases. It just takes a little courage to accomplish it. If you believe that we can all be better human beings, then we are on the right path.
“We, all of us, need to stamp out hate, violence, and bullying once and for all. Our entire society demands it. It is wreaking havoc on every level of humanity! Humanity, now there is a word that we have lost sight of. It is time that we turn the page and get back to kindness, respect, love, and peace. Our children and grandchildren deserve nothing less!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Foley’s new book is not just a critique but a call to action, acknowledging the emotional turmoil and internal conflict that such topics can evoke while reflecting on his own journey through the writing process. Engaging and thought-provoking, “The Eve of Destruction” is sure to spark a shift in mindset, leading to a collective effort to eliminate bias, prejudice, and violence.
Readers can purchase “The Eve of Destruction: The Systematic Destruction of America and Its Values! Tender Topics” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant Books
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
