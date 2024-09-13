Author Jim Foley’s New Book, “The Eve of Destruction: The Systematic Destruction of America and Its Values! Tender Topics,” is a Call to Confront Societal Issues Head-on

Recent release “The Eve of Destruction: The Systematic Destruction of America and Its Values! Tender Topics” from Covenant Books author Jim Foley delves into controversial and provocative discussions about the deep-seated issues plaguing America and the world, calling for a more compassionate and just world.