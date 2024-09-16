Author Lillian Vela’s New Book, "The Message," Presents Readers with a Transformative and Insightful Guide to Hearing God's Voice Through Holy Scripture
Recent release “The Message” from Covenant Books author Lillian Vela explores the profound ways God communicates with us through the Bible and the Holy Spirit. By delving into Scripture, Vela unveils how the Holy Spirit teaches and guides us, using the Word of God to discern spiritual truths and renew our minds.
Katy, TX, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lillian Vela, a fifty-four-year-old mother and grandmother whose life was forever changed after receiving Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, has completed her new book, “The Message”: a profound work that delves into how God speaks to His children through the Bible and the Holy Spirit, offering readers a guide to understanding and embracing divine communication.
“Have you ever wondered how God speaks to us?” writes Vela. “This book will reveal one of the ways he speaks to us in his word from the Bible. I have learned how to hear from God through the word and by his Holy Spirit, but I have always believed that the Holy Spirit speaks the word to us when he teaches us. You have to know the word of God to hear the voice of the Shepherd. Since the Word is a sharp, two-edged sword, it will reveal the spiritual word against your fleshly knowledge and rightfully divide it, leaving you to decide what you will choose to do and follow. ‘The Message’ was created by using the Word of God, and the Holy Spirit inspired me to share it with the world. The Holy Spirit speaks and teaches us from the Word of God, and it changes and renews our minds to a new way of thinking. The Word changes our lives if we choose to do it and not just read it. The Holy Spirit is, in fact, our greatest teacher; and only he can reveal all truth to you. I hope ‘The Message’ encourages you to spend time in his presence and in his Word.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lillian Vela’s new book serves as both an inspirational guide and a practical resource for anyone seeking to deepen their relationship with God. By sharing her own experiences and insights, Vela encourages readers to spend time in God’s presence, allowing His Word to renew their minds and shape their lives.
Readers can purchase “The Message” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Have you ever wondered how God speaks to us?” writes Vela. “This book will reveal one of the ways he speaks to us in his word from the Bible. I have learned how to hear from God through the word and by his Holy Spirit, but I have always believed that the Holy Spirit speaks the word to us when he teaches us. You have to know the word of God to hear the voice of the Shepherd. Since the Word is a sharp, two-edged sword, it will reveal the spiritual word against your fleshly knowledge and rightfully divide it, leaving you to decide what you will choose to do and follow. ‘The Message’ was created by using the Word of God, and the Holy Spirit inspired me to share it with the world. The Holy Spirit speaks and teaches us from the Word of God, and it changes and renews our minds to a new way of thinking. The Word changes our lives if we choose to do it and not just read it. The Holy Spirit is, in fact, our greatest teacher; and only he can reveal all truth to you. I hope ‘The Message’ encourages you to spend time in his presence and in his Word.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lillian Vela’s new book serves as both an inspirational guide and a practical resource for anyone seeking to deepen their relationship with God. By sharing her own experiences and insights, Vela encourages readers to spend time in God’s presence, allowing His Word to renew their minds and shape their lives.
Readers can purchase “The Message” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories