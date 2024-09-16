Author Lillian Vela’s New Book, "The Message," Presents Readers with a Transformative and Insightful Guide to Hearing God's Voice Through Holy Scripture

Recent release “The Message” from Covenant Books author Lillian Vela explores the profound ways God communicates with us through the Bible and the Holy Spirit. By delving into Scripture, Vela unveils how the Holy Spirit teaches and guides us, using the Word of God to discern spiritual truths and renew our minds.