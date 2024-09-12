Author Rob Ciminelli’s New Book, “Yes, We Do Come with Directions: Instructions for a Happy Life,” Offers a Roadmap to Achieving Dreams and Living One’s Best Life

Recent release “Yes, We Do Come with Directions: Instructions for a Happy Life” from Page Publishing author Rob Ciminelli presents an accessible guide with tools and strategies to help readers achieve their dreams. Drawing upon years of professional experience, Ciminelli provides a clear roadmap for overcoming mental blocks, gaining clarity, and mastering the art of living a fulfilling life.