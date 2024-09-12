Author Rob Ciminelli’s New Book, “Yes, We Do Come with Directions: Instructions for a Happy Life,” Offers a Roadmap to Achieving Dreams and Living One’s Best Life
Recent release “Yes, We Do Come with Directions: Instructions for a Happy Life” from Page Publishing author Rob Ciminelli presents an accessible guide with tools and strategies to help readers achieve their dreams. Drawing upon years of professional experience, Ciminelli provides a clear roadmap for overcoming mental blocks, gaining clarity, and mastering the art of living a fulfilling life.
Buffalo, NY, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rob Ciminelli, an award-winning certified life coach who resides in Western New York with his wife, Karen, and enjoys spending time with his family, has completed his new book, “Yes, We Do Come with Directions: Instructions for a Happy Life”: an empowering guide designed to help individuals unlock their potential, overcome obstacles, and live a life they truly love.
In “Yes, We Do Come with Directions,” Ciminelli delves into the realm of personal development, offering readers practical instructions and tools for achieving their dreams and living their best lives. Drawing on his expertise and experiences, Ciminelli provides a comprehensive roadmap for gaining clarity on one’s desires and removing the mental and emotional blocks that often hinder progress.
“Since I started my coaching practice, I have had the great pleasure of helping hundreds of people,” writes Ciminelli. “The idea for this book became a way that I could touch thousands of more lives and possibly millions. Why not? You can be one of those people by reading and applying what you learn here in the pages that follow. I am inviting you right here and right now to decide that what you will learn here, you will apply. Your life can get much easier, happier, and you can be filled with greater joy. Would it be okay with you if your life got easier? Yes, great.
“Another reason I decided to write this book is that my inner voice has been calling me to do so. Have you ever been nudged to do something, and it would not leave you alone? My mentor, life coach, and friend Mary Morrissey calls it her inspired voice for truth.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rob Ciminelli’s comprehensive work is more than just a self-help book; it is a guide to living a life of purpose and happiness that provides valuable tools and inspiration for living a more fulfilling life. Ciminelli’s insights and strategies are designed to empower readers to take control of their lives and realize their full potential.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Yes, We Do Come with Directions: Instructions for a Happy Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
