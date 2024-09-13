Author Elizabeth G. Myers’s New Book, "Listen for the Joy," is a Collection of Funny Moments from the Author’s Time Working at a Long-Term Care Facility
Recent release “Listen for the Joy: Or ‘Sometimes My Bones Jingle’” from Page Publishing author Elizabeth G. Myers is a delightful series of joyful moments from her work as a music therapist and activity director at a long-term care facility. Inspired by the simple, heartfelt interactions with seniors, Myers reveals how listening and love can uncover profound joy in everyday life.
Galax, VA, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth G. Myers, a certified dementia practitioner who has been blessed with three daughters, two sons-in-law, three grandsons, and one granddaughter, has completed her new book, “Listen for the Joy: Or ‘Sometimes My Bones Jingle’”: a touching collection of stories and reflections offering readers an intimate glimpse into the world of geriatrics through the eyes of a dedicated music therapist and activity director.
Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, author Elizabeth G. Myers earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in music therapy from Florida State University. A six-month music therapy internship followed this at the Coastal Center in Ladson, South Carolina and, upon taking the national board exam, she was qualified to practice music therapy in a therapeutic healthcare setting or school system. While employed at the nursing home in Independence, Virginia, she was a certified activity director and board-certified music therapist. Currently, Elizabeth resides in Grayson County, Virginia, with her husband.
“Working for eighteen years in a long-term care setting as an activity director and board-certified music therapist has really given me insight into so many wonderful people and various personalities,” writes Myers. “There was always something to smile about every day, whether it was just making someone happy by bringing a hot cup of coffee or sitting and listening to them talk about how they were feeling. Often, I would hear verbalizations from the residents that just made me laugh. I started writing them down because I knew if I didn’t do this, I would forget quickly.”
The author continues, “One day, I thought of posting a few on Facebook and calling them ‘Nursing Home Nuggets.’ The response was overwhelming. Friends told me how much the ‘nuggets’ brightened their day. … Finally, someone said, ‘You need to publish these. Write a book!’ So the thought started growing in my mind to compile the nuggets into book form.”
Published by Page Publishing, Elizabeth G. Myers’s collection perfectly illustrates the author’s belief in the power of love as the best medicine, serving as a celebration of the human spirit and the simple pleasures that can bring light into the lives of those in elder care. Each story is a testament to the joy that can be found in everyday interactions and the importance of valuing these moments of connection, shared in the hope of bringing laughter and smiles to readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Listen for the Joy: Or 'Sometimes My Bones Jingle'" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
