Author Elizabeth G. Myers’s New Book, "Listen for the Joy," is a Collection of Funny Moments from the Author’s Time Working at a Long-Term Care Facility

Recent release “Listen for the Joy: Or ‘Sometimes My Bones Jingle’” from Page Publishing author Elizabeth G. Myers is a delightful series of joyful moments from her work as a music therapist and activity director at a long-term care facility. Inspired by the simple, heartfelt interactions with seniors, Myers reveals how listening and love can uncover profound joy in everyday life.