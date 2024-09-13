Author Cathy Carr’s New Book, "Retail: It's Not Rocket Science," is a Fascinating Guide That Outlines an Uncomplicated Approach to Being Successful at Retail

Recent release “Retail: It's Not Rocket Science” from Page Publishing author Cathy Carr is a practical guide that offers readers a straightforward approach to achieving success in retail, such as learning to enjoy the job and leading a motivated team while optimizing store profitability. This book is a must-read for anyone looking to excel in the retail sector.