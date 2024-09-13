Author Cathy Carr’s New Book, "Retail: It's Not Rocket Science," is a Fascinating Guide That Outlines an Uncomplicated Approach to Being Successful at Retail
Recent release “Retail: It's Not Rocket Science” from Page Publishing author Cathy Carr is a practical guide that offers readers a straightforward approach to achieving success in retail, such as learning to enjoy the job and leading a motivated team while optimizing store profitability. This book is a must-read for anyone looking to excel in the retail sector.
New York, NY, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cathy Carr, a devoted mother and grandmother who has had a career in retail management for over twenty-five years and currently resides in New Zealand with her husband, has completed her new book, “Retail: It's Not Rocket Science”: an engaging guide designed for retail professionals seeking to enhance their skills and achieve success in the industry that provides valuable insights and actionable strategies for excelling in a fast-paced and dynamic field.
“I have worked in retail for over twenty-five years and I love it,” writes Carr. “I absolutely love the vibrancy, the fast pace, the customers, the comradery—I even love most of the head offices that I have worked for. Obviously working with the public is not everyone’s idea of a good time. There are certainly ups and downs, but as a whole, it can be a fun rewarding job. (Obviously I’m not talking in the monetary sense as it is the worst-paid job in the country.) It does get under your skin, and if you can afford to stay in retail, you may even get hooked like me.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cathy Carr’s enlightening guide is a celebration of the retail profession that offers a refreshing perspective on how to make the most of a retail career, turning challenges into opportunities and finding joy in the everyday interactions with customers and colleagues. Whether a seasoned retail professional or a newcomer to the industry, readers will take away practical advice and inspiration to help them not only survive but excel in retail while creating a positive and profitable work environment.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Retail: It's Not Rocket Science” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
