Loveforce International Declares Times Are Changing and It's Udder Madness
On Friday, September 13, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles entitled "Times Are Changing" and "Udder Madness."
Santa Clarita, CA, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 13, Loveforce International will officially declare that times are changing and it's udder madness by releasing two new Digital Music Singles with those titles. One of the singles is by Anna Hamilton. The other new single is by Bobby Long.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled “Times Are Changing." Change is in the air. It is being felt globally. This Blues, Blues-Rock song captures the feeling of change with solid guitar playing combined with driving bass and drum interplay. It’s reminiscent of early blues tunes with a modern touch which, in itself, is reminiscent of Hendrix or Kravitz. The lyrics are about the rich vs the poor, or are they about independents vs corporate conglomerates? That’s left for the listener to interpret.
The new Digital Music Single by Bobby Long is entitled “Udder Madness.” It is an Indie, Alternative, Country Music Instrumental with some Rock overtones. It has an electric guitar, bass, drum kit, and fiddle. The music is happy and energetic. It is meant to be fun to listen to and is danceable.
“We’ve got two solidly terrific releases this week.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Bobby Long’s work is solidly wonderful and Anna Hamilton’s release features killer guitar work and solid instrumentation. It’s an instant classic,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled “Times Are Changing." Change is in the air. It is being felt globally. This Blues, Blues-Rock song captures the feeling of change with solid guitar playing combined with driving bass and drum interplay. It’s reminiscent of early blues tunes with a modern touch which, in itself, is reminiscent of Hendrix or Kravitz. The lyrics are about the rich vs the poor, or are they about independents vs corporate conglomerates? That’s left for the listener to interpret.
The new Digital Music Single by Bobby Long is entitled “Udder Madness.” It is an Indie, Alternative, Country Music Instrumental with some Rock overtones. It has an electric guitar, bass, drum kit, and fiddle. The music is happy and energetic. It is meant to be fun to listen to and is danceable.
“We’ve got two solidly terrific releases this week.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Bobby Long’s work is solidly wonderful and Anna Hamilton’s release features killer guitar work and solid instrumentation. It’s an instant classic,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories