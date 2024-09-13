Author Dan Brizzee’s New Book, "The Good Samaritan," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Difficult Journey as He Travels a Road of Faith and Redemption

Recent release “The Good Samaritan” from Page Publishing author Dan Brizzee follows the journey of John Blackwell, a brilliant mathematician and former tennis champion, as he navigates a path of self-discovery and redemption. Through a journey shaped by family, faith, and personal struggles, Blackwell's story unveils deep truths and the transformative power of forbearance.