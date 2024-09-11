Xitron to Showcase Navigator DFE and Navigator Flexo Suite at Labelexpo
Will join Hybrid, Global Graphics, and Meteor in booth 3015.
Ann Arbor, MI, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Xitron, a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group and the developer of Harlequin-based Navigator RIP and workflow products for commercial, flexo, screen, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing, will use Labelexpo Americas to highlight prepress workflow solutions for both digital, and flexographic label production. Co-located in booth 3015 with parent company Hybrid Software Group, Xitron will feature Navigator DFE for high-speed digital inkjet production, and Navigator Flexo Suite for traditional flexo applications.
Based on the fast and accurate Harlequin Core, Navigator DFE offers a customizable, brandable, browser-based GUI, and the ability to support most inkjet printheads available today. Due to extremely tight integration with print drive electronics from sister company Meteor Inkjet, the Navigator DFE works with Dimatix, Epson, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, XAAR, and many other printheads. It also supports systems with embedded drive electronics such as the HP Fixed Imager 1000, and all Memjet printheads.
"Supporting a diverse collection of printheads is imperative," said Eric Nelsen, Xitron's VP of Product Development. "By doing so, we're able to get high-speed inkjet press manufacturers to market very quickly, regardless of their choice in printhead technology. This has proven valuable to more than a dozen new manufacturers over the last couple of years, many of whom will also be exhibiting at Labelexpo."
Coming off a stellar response at the recent Drupa exhibition, Navigator Flexo Suite featuring SmartFlexo screening will also be available for demonstration. With its proven ability to greatly improve solid ink densities while eliminating trailing edge void, pinholes, and halos in any flexo environment, Navigator Flexo Suite offers an unbeatable price-performance ratio. "Flexo Suite is nonproprietary, which means it can replace or enhance any existing flexo workflow," said Paul Napolitano, Xitron product manager. "Aside from the outstanding quality aspects of SmartFlexo screening, it's also one of the most economical solutions available."
"Additional functionality for label printers has been integrated into the Flexo Suite product through a collaborative effort with Hybrid Software," Napolitano continued. "PDF-based trapping and tabular step & repeat are both available, making the workflow extremely easy and productive."
About Xitron: Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry's most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers' investments. In addition, Xitron's Navigator Digital Front End is recognized as best in class by several digital press manufacturers around the world. With shipments of more than 45,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group. Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. Visit us at http://www.xitron.com.
Based on the fast and accurate Harlequin Core, Navigator DFE offers a customizable, brandable, browser-based GUI, and the ability to support most inkjet printheads available today. Due to extremely tight integration with print drive electronics from sister company Meteor Inkjet, the Navigator DFE works with Dimatix, Epson, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, XAAR, and many other printheads. It also supports systems with embedded drive electronics such as the HP Fixed Imager 1000, and all Memjet printheads.
"Supporting a diverse collection of printheads is imperative," said Eric Nelsen, Xitron's VP of Product Development. "By doing so, we're able to get high-speed inkjet press manufacturers to market very quickly, regardless of their choice in printhead technology. This has proven valuable to more than a dozen new manufacturers over the last couple of years, many of whom will also be exhibiting at Labelexpo."
Coming off a stellar response at the recent Drupa exhibition, Navigator Flexo Suite featuring SmartFlexo screening will also be available for demonstration. With its proven ability to greatly improve solid ink densities while eliminating trailing edge void, pinholes, and halos in any flexo environment, Navigator Flexo Suite offers an unbeatable price-performance ratio. "Flexo Suite is nonproprietary, which means it can replace or enhance any existing flexo workflow," said Paul Napolitano, Xitron product manager. "Aside from the outstanding quality aspects of SmartFlexo screening, it's also one of the most economical solutions available."
"Additional functionality for label printers has been integrated into the Flexo Suite product through a collaborative effort with Hybrid Software," Napolitano continued. "PDF-based trapping and tabular step & repeat are both available, making the workflow extremely easy and productive."
About Xitron: Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry's most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers' investments. In addition, Xitron's Navigator Digital Front End is recognized as best in class by several digital press manufacturers around the world. With shipments of more than 45,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group. Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. Visit us at http://www.xitron.com.
Contact
XitronContact
Bret Farrah
734-794-1334
www.xitron.com
Bret Farrah
734-794-1334
www.xitron.com
Categories