EQUS Unveils New Central Alberta Operations Office at Junction 42
EQUS opens a new operations facility at Junction 42 in Red Deer County, reinforcing its commitment to communities and enhancing service delivery for its members.
Innisfail, Canada, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EQUS, Alberta's largest member-owned utility, today announced the official opening of its new Central Area facility at Junction 42 in Red Deer County. This state-of-the-art facility represents a significant investment in the region and underscores EQUS' dedication to serving its members and communities.
The new facility, situated on over 4 acres of land, houses EQUS' Central Area operations team and serves as a hub for its fleet and service yard in central Alberta. This strategic location at Junction 42, along one of North America's busiest trade routes, positions EQUS to better serve its members and respond swiftly to their needs.
"This new facility is a testament to our commitment to Alberta and our vision for the future," said Andy Metzger, CEO of EQUS. "By investing in this innovative space, we're not only improving our operational efficiency but also creating a foundation for future growth and enhanced service delivery to our members."
The facility features advanced technology and improved working conditions for approximately 40 employees. It has been designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating energy-efficient systems; a roof-top solar array and battery storage system to offset usage that will align with EQUS' commitment to environmental stewardship.
This move from the previous Innisfail location, which had been in use since 1984, marks a new chapter for EQUS. The increased yard space and modern facilities will allow for improved maintenance of EQUS' fleet and operational equipment, ensuring faster response times and more reliable service for members.
"As a member-owned cooperative, every decision we make is focused on serving our members and communities," Metzger added. "This new central facility allows us to continue innovating in the power distribution sector while remaining deeply rooted in the communities we serve."
The opening of this facility reflects EQUS' ongoing dedication to rural electrification and its role in powering Alberta's future. As the province moves towards a more sustainable energy landscape, EQUS is positioned to play a crucial role in supporting this transition while maintaining its commitment to reliable, cost-effective power distribution for Albertans.
About EQUS
EQUS is Alberta's largest member-owned utility, providing safe, reliable, and sustainable electricity distribution services to rural areas across the province. With a focus on innovation and community investment, EQUS continues to lead in rural electrification and member service. https://equs.ca/
Grand Opening Celebration - Media Invited
Join EQUS for the Grand Opening Celebration of their new central office at Junction 42, for their valued members and members of the media. Enjoy a free BBQ lunch, live music from Cole Martin, and exciting equipment demonstrations. Celebrate with them from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, featuring delicious cupcakes and accessible onsite parking.
Contact
Dallas Hand, Marketing Specialist at EQUS
EMail - dhand@equs.ca
Phone - +1 (403) 227-7541 Ext. 158
