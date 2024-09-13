Chetu Highlights Ai-Powered Mortgage Solutions at Lend360
Global Software Solutions Provider to Showcase its AI-Powered Mortgage and Lending Capabilities
Sunrise, FL, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chetu, a global provider of custom software solutions and support services, is excited to announce its participation at Lend360, the annual summit for online lending and fintech professionals from Sept. 11-13 in Nashville.
“We are eager to connect with industry leaders and demonstrate how our AI-driven solutions can streamline operations, enhance risk management, and improve client experiences in the lending sector,” said Jaideep Sharma, IT Project Manager at Chetu, who leads the Fintech Team.
Chetu offers the following AI solutions, including:
Credit Scoring & Risk Assessment
Fraud Detection
Chatbots & Virtual Assistants
Natural Language Processing
Predictive Analytics and Decision Support
Personalized Recommendation
Chetu’s fintech software developers work on credit scoring platforms, commercial lending software, loan management software, debt collection, merchant cash advances, loan origination, and much more.
Visit Jaideep Sharma and the Chetu Team at Booth No. 214 or schedule a consultation today at www.chetu.com, or go to Chetu’s Mortgage & Lending Software Development page for more information.
About Chetu:
Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.
Media Contact:
pr@chetu.com
954-355-6282
Categories