Marrying America Introduces a Unique and Different Approach to Online Dating for Commitment-Seeking Singles
Atlanta, GA, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marrying America, LLC has launched a new dating platform aimed at helping singles find lasting love. Unlike traditional dating apps focused on endless swiping, Marrying America is designed for individuals seeking genuine, long-term relationships. The platform emphasizes thoughtful, intentional interactions, reshaping how serious singles engage in online dating.
A New Approach to Online Dating
"Most dating platforms don’t foster real connections," said JD Nelson, founder of Marrying America. "Our platform is different. We focus on authenticity and commitment, ensuring users are serious about finding love, not just swiping for entertainment."
Marrying America departs from the fast-paced, swipe-driven culture of typical dating apps. Instead, users are only notified when there’s mutual interest, allowing them to focus on their lives without constantly monitoring the platform.
Intentional Interactions with a Unique Credit-Based System
Marrying America operates on a credit-based system to encourage meaningful engagement. Features include:
Five Match Requests Per 30 Days: Users can send five match requests per month, promoting careful consideration of potential connections.
Credits Reserved for Requests: Credits are reserved when a match request is sent, indicating genuine interest.
Credits Deducted Upon Match Acceptance: Credits are only deducted when both users accept a match request.
No Monthly Fees: There are no ongoing subscription fees, and credits never expire.
Unlimited Received Requests: Users can receive unlimited match requests but control which ones they accept.
7-Day Response Period: Match requests must be accepted or declined within seven days, ensuring prompt decision-making.
"Our system filters out those who aren't ready for commitment," added Nelson. "Marrying America is for people who want a thoughtful approach to dating."
Real People, Real Results
Early users have praised the platform’s unique features. Andrea B, a focus group member, said, "Marrying America was a breath of fresh air - perfect for busy professionals like me who want to find real love without endless swiping."
Mike Z added, "It wasn’t about wasting time. Marrying America focused on intentional, meaningful connections, making it ideal for busy professionals like me."
Perfect for Busy Professionals
One standout feature is the platform’s ability to accommodate users’ busy schedules. No constant check-ins are required; users are alerted when a real match is made, making it ideal for professionals who still want to prioritize finding love.
Special Launch Offer
To celebrate its launch, Marrying America is offering new members a 50% discount on credits with coupon code "findlove." This limited-time offer makes it easier to start connecting with like-minded individuals ready for serious relationships.
Join the Revolution
Marrying America is dedicated to creating a space for serious singles to meet and build meaningful relationships. Those looking for lasting love are encouraged to join and experience this new approach to online dating.
For more information, visit www.marryingamerica.com and follow @MarryingAmerica on social media for updates and exclusive offers.
Contact
Marrying America, LLCContact
JD Nelson
678-235-4134
https://marryingamerica.com
contact@marryingamerica.com
