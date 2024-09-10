Janet Amato Bringing Healing and Creativity to Women 50 and Beyond with Her Book "The Creative Heart" Author Event, September 21, 1:00-5:00pm

Debra L. Pirsos, Publisher of Bunbury's Books, is proud to announce the release of "The Creative Heart: Bringing Healing and Creativity to Women 50 and Beyond," by Janet Amato, the 12th title from Bunbury's Books will be visiting Bunbury's Coffee Shop for a meet & greet book signing event in Piermont, NY September 21.