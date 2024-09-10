Janet Amato Bringing Healing and Creativity to Women 50 and Beyond with Her Book "The Creative Heart" Author Event, September 21, 1:00-5:00pm
Debra L. Pirsos, Publisher of Bunbury's Books, is proud to announce the release of "The Creative Heart: Bringing Healing and Creativity to Women 50 and Beyond," by Janet Amato, the 12th title from Bunbury's Books will be visiting Bunbury's Coffee Shop for a meet & greet book signing event in Piermont, NY September 21.
Piermont, NY, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Debra L. Pirsos, Publisher, Bunbury's Books, is proud to announce the release of "The Creative Heart: Bringing Healing and Creativity to Women 50 and Beyond," by first time author, Janet Amato and the 12th title from Bunbury's Books. Janet will be visiting Bunbury's Coffee Shop for a meet and greet book signing event on September 21, 2024 from 1:00 - 5:00 pm in Piermont, NY.
Pirsos says, "it is a magical thing when life runs its course with so much coming up in between, yet, the path would not have gone the way it did without so many special people in your life to see you through. Publishing Janet's book was more than a wonderful opportunity but a way to give back to one of those special people."Having her visit our shop along her East Coast book tour is fabulous."
Janet Amato's "The Creative Heart" is a groundbreaking contribution to women and healing. It contains questions and answers about creativity, the heart, forgiveness, meditation, seeking a new direction intuition, and embracing the New Earth. If you are ready to stand in your power and peace, with grace and ease, you will find the inspiration to realize life is just beginning.
About the Author
Janet L. Amato, a jewelry designer, a mother, a Shaman who chose a path of her true self to support other women in their journey. Janet lives in San Diego, CA, where she gathers with like-minded women to create, inspire, heal and speak about New Earth.
About Bunbury's Books
"It all started with a wish. A wish to publish a children's book about a wish." Established in 2020, Bunbury's Books, located in Piermont, NY, was created to allow an easier alternative for authors to bring their creativity to a tangible piece of art: a book. Since it inception, Bunbury's Books has grown from one wish to many which now includes publication of not only children's books, but also a multitude of genres.
Pirsos says, "it is a magical thing when life runs its course with so much coming up in between, yet, the path would not have gone the way it did without so many special people in your life to see you through. Publishing Janet's book was more than a wonderful opportunity but a way to give back to one of those special people."Having her visit our shop along her East Coast book tour is fabulous."
Janet Amato's "The Creative Heart" is a groundbreaking contribution to women and healing. It contains questions and answers about creativity, the heart, forgiveness, meditation, seeking a new direction intuition, and embracing the New Earth. If you are ready to stand in your power and peace, with grace and ease, you will find the inspiration to realize life is just beginning.
About the Author
Janet L. Amato, a jewelry designer, a mother, a Shaman who chose a path of her true self to support other women in their journey. Janet lives in San Diego, CA, where she gathers with like-minded women to create, inspire, heal and speak about New Earth.
About Bunbury's Books
"It all started with a wish. A wish to publish a children's book about a wish." Established in 2020, Bunbury's Books, located in Piermont, NY, was created to allow an easier alternative for authors to bring their creativity to a tangible piece of art: a book. Since it inception, Bunbury's Books has grown from one wish to many which now includes publication of not only children's books, but also a multitude of genres.
Contact
Bunbury's BooksContact
Debra L. Pirsos
201-925-8257
www.bunburysbooks.com
Debra L. Pirsos
201-925-8257
www.bunburysbooks.com
Categories