Cobble Beach Transforms Into Automotive Weekend Paradise
Kemble, Canada, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On September 13 to 15, the Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community will transform into an automotive oasis by welcoming some of the world’s ﬁnest vehicles along with tours, seminars, and receptions. The 10th Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance features a wide range of events that take place over the course of 3 days. Events begin on Friday with a Participants’ Tour, which will see many of the classic vehicles take part in a 119 km tour to historic Meaford, Ontario, by way of beautiful Grey County roads, closing out the day with a cocktail reception at the Tom Thomson Art Gallery to welcome Concours Judges, Participants and Cobble Beach Residents.
Highlights of Saturday’s events include the return of Cars & Coﬀee presented by Brackett Auto Group which promises over 150 classic automobiles in downtown Owen Sound’s River District. Vehicles will be on display, Saturday, September 14, from 9:00 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. The next stop will be the Concours d’Lemons presented by Hagerty taking place across the river from Cars & Coffee, on 1st Ave West, in front of the Tom Thomson Gallery. Opening to the public at 10:00 a.m. and finishing off the day by 2:30 p.m. This is the place to see the rare, ugly and sometimes rusted-out misfits of the automotive world.
The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance also oﬀers two complimentary automotive seminars on Saturday afternoon at the Roxy Theatre. The ﬁrst seminar, "Evolution of Mustang" will be presented by Hagerty Canada and includes a discussion that “will take you from the Mustang’s inception to launch, and the personalization of what made the car iconic through all six generations”. The second seminar, "The Ultimate Automotive Lubricant Experience” presented by Chevron Canada will explore “the history of engine oil, common misconceptions, and the somewhat uncertain future of the lifeblood of the internal combustion engine”. Closing out the day will be the Collector Dinner Saturday night, including a live auction benefitting the Sunnybrook Foundation.
The main event, the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, is held on Sunday, September 15, 2024, and has grown to be Canada’s most prestigious automotive event. This incredible display of automotive history draws vehicles and their owners from all over Canada and the United States, including 4 provinces and 8 states, not to mention garnering public attendance from across this nation as well. This year over 110 vehicles will vie for the coveted Best in Show award, presented later in the afternoon during Sunday's awards ceremony.
What is a Concours d’Elegance? Derived from the French term meaning a competition of elegance, the Concours d'Elegance has a historic story dating back to 17th-century French society. An event that began with horse-drawn carriages being paraded through the parks of Paris, France has evolved into a display of antique and classic cars for both competition and celebration. The 2024 Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance will be held on the 18th fairway of Cobble Beach Golf Resort & Community overlooking the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay. Tickets are now available along with information regarding all other events at www.cobblebeachconcours.com.
Categories