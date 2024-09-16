Author Jonathan Morris’s New Book, "Nick Saint and the Dasher of Dreams," Centers Around a Detective’s Investigation Into a High-Stakes Charity Robbery
Recent release “Nick Saint and the Dasher of Dreams” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jonathan Morris is a compelling and suspenseful holiday mystery set against the backdrop of a Christmas charity scandal, and introduces readers to Nick Saint, a detective whose reputation might be more magical than it seems.
Fort Worth, TX, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Morris, a longtime lover of storytelling, has completed his new book, “Nick Saint and the Dasher of Dreams”: a riveting novel that combines mystery and festive magic as detective Nick Saint delves into a high-profile charity scandal with a touch of Christmas wonder.
“When millions go missing from a children’s charity before Christmas, the wife of the prime suspect looks to the one detective she hopes can prove his innocence—Nick Saint,” writes Morris. “She’s heard the rumor that he may be more than just a detective, as some have said he may just be the real Saint Nick. Nick Saint takes the case and, with a little Christmas magic, works to uncover the truth.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jonathan Morris’s engaging tale merges the excitement of a detective mystery with the warmth and wonder of the Christmas season, capturing the spirit of the holidays while delivering a thrilling and heartwarming tale. As Nick Saint unravels the mystery, readers will be taken on a journey filled with suspense and excitement that will keep the pages turning, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Nick Saint and the Dasher of Dreams" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
