Author Dr. Larry M. Van Hook’s New Book, “The Fourth Wall: Toward a Theology of the Ideal,” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of the Divine Narrative of Existence
Recent release “The Fourth Wall: Toward a Theology of the Ideal” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Larry M. Van Hook invites readers on an extraordinary journey through the realms of philosophy, theology, and the divine to uncover the profound theological vision that all existence is a grand narrative crafted by God’s imagination.
San Antonio, TX, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Larry M. Van Hook, a licensed marriage and family therapist and retired army chaplain who holds degrees in Bible, philosophy, religion, and counseling, has completed his new book, “The Fourth Wall: Toward a Theology of the Ideal”: a groundbreaking work that explores the intersections of narrative, theology, and philosophy, presenting a unique perspective on the nature of existence and divine imagination.
In his book, “The Fourth Wall: Toward a Theology of the Ideal,” Dr. Larry M. Van Hook invites the reader to follow the protagonist’s extraordinary mission into eternity as he documents his encounters with celestial beings, angels, demons, and all sorts of earthly cryptids. As his new story unfolds, the character delves deep into the philosophical and theological underpinnings of reality, ethics, truth, and science. He discovers that all existence is a divine aesthetic, a work of art, and a grand narrative. Everything is made of story, essentially created and sustained by God’s imagination.
“This ‘theistic idealism’ is more fully explained theologically in part 2, where (I examine) idealism’s implication for goodness, free will, and societal attempts to subvert God’s story with vain imagination,” writes Dr. Van Hook. “You are invited to journey along, finding rabbit holes purposefully hidden within the story, and to decide if the universe is indeed grounded in the mind of God. It is hoped that the reader will realize that knowing the Artist is to understand his art and to know the art is to see the Artist’s heart.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dr. Larry M. Van Hook’s enlightening book is a profound and engaging read for those interested in the intersectionality of theology, philosophy, and the nature of existence. Dr. Van Hook’s insightful narrative and theological exploration offer readers a fresh and compelling perspective on the divine narrative that shapes our world.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase "The Fourth Wall: Toward a Theology of the Ideal" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
In his book, “The Fourth Wall: Toward a Theology of the Ideal,” Dr. Larry M. Van Hook invites the reader to follow the protagonist’s extraordinary mission into eternity as he documents his encounters with celestial beings, angels, demons, and all sorts of earthly cryptids. As his new story unfolds, the character delves deep into the philosophical and theological underpinnings of reality, ethics, truth, and science. He discovers that all existence is a divine aesthetic, a work of art, and a grand narrative. Everything is made of story, essentially created and sustained by God’s imagination.
“This ‘theistic idealism’ is more fully explained theologically in part 2, where (I examine) idealism’s implication for goodness, free will, and societal attempts to subvert God’s story with vain imagination,” writes Dr. Van Hook. “You are invited to journey along, finding rabbit holes purposefully hidden within the story, and to decide if the universe is indeed grounded in the mind of God. It is hoped that the reader will realize that knowing the Artist is to understand his art and to know the art is to see the Artist’s heart.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dr. Larry M. Van Hook’s enlightening book is a profound and engaging read for those interested in the intersectionality of theology, philosophy, and the nature of existence. Dr. Van Hook’s insightful narrative and theological exploration offer readers a fresh and compelling perspective on the divine narrative that shapes our world.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase "The Fourth Wall: Toward a Theology of the Ideal" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories