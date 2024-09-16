Author Dr. Larry M. Van Hook’s New Book, “The Fourth Wall: Toward a Theology of the Ideal,” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of the Divine Narrative of Existence

Recent release “The Fourth Wall: Toward a Theology of the Ideal” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Larry M. Van Hook invites readers on an extraordinary journey through the realms of philosophy, theology, and the divine to uncover the profound theological vision that all existence is a grand narrative crafted by God’s imagination.