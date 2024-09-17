Author A.B. Jordan’s New Book, "Amber Hazard Adventures," is a Captivating Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Lives a Completely Double Life as a Secret Agent

Recent release “Amber Hazard Adventures” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author A.B. Jordan introduces readers to Amber, a seemingly ordinary kid with an extraordinary secret. As danger looms and her loved ones are threatened, she must balance her dual existence and confront the challenges that arise.