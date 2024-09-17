Author A.B. Jordan’s New Book, "Amber Hazard Adventures," is a Captivating Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Lives a Completely Double Life as a Secret Agent
Recent release “Amber Hazard Adventures” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author A.B. Jordan introduces readers to Amber, a seemingly ordinary kid with an extraordinary secret. As danger looms and her loved ones are threatened, she must balance her dual existence and confront the challenges that arise.
Epping, NH, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A.B. Jordan, a native of Epping, New Hampshire, who has always loved fantasy and reading from an early age, has completed her new book, “Amber Hazard Adventures”: a captivating and whirlwind adventure that follows Amber, a young girl who leads a double life filled with secrets and excitement.
“Amber is a typical kid with a secret that almost no one knows,” writes Jordan. “She lives a double life, and this is her many adventures. Between being sucked into this life, having not one but two nonexistent vacations, being hunted by her own baddies, and meeting her rival’s sister, young Amber has her work cut out for her. Will Amber be able to keep the secret when her loved ones are threatened and stop the baddies?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, A.B. Jordan’s riveting tale immerses readers in Amber’s dynamic world, blending suspense, humor, and heart as each new twist promises to readers on the edge of their seats. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Amber Hazard Adventures” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers with each turn of the page, presenting a journey that is both exhilarating and relatable.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Amber Hazard Adventures" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Amber is a typical kid with a secret that almost no one knows,” writes Jordan. “She lives a double life, and this is her many adventures. Between being sucked into this life, having not one but two nonexistent vacations, being hunted by her own baddies, and meeting her rival’s sister, young Amber has her work cut out for her. Will Amber be able to keep the secret when her loved ones are threatened and stop the baddies?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, A.B. Jordan’s riveting tale immerses readers in Amber’s dynamic world, blending suspense, humor, and heart as each new twist promises to readers on the edge of their seats. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Amber Hazard Adventures” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers with each turn of the page, presenting a journey that is both exhilarating and relatable.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Amber Hazard Adventures" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories