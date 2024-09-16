Robin Robinson’s Newly Released "Sleepy Town" is a Heartwarming and Inspirational Tale
“Sleepy Town” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robin Robinson is an uplifting story that explores themes of acceptance, community, and faith through the journey of a unique young boy who finds friendship and Jesus.
Clearfield, KY, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sleepy Town,” an empowering children’s narrative, is the creation of published author, Robin Robinson.
Robinson shares, “The little boy in Sleepy Town was not like all the other children. But the kids didn’t give up on him and invited him to church where he found Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin Robinson’s new book offers an uplifting narrative that highlights the power of community and the transformative impact of faith and friendship.
Consumers can purchase “Sleepy Town” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sleepy Town,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
