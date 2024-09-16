Conie Taylor’s Newly Released “...End!: The Last Judgement” is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Prophetic Writings
“...End!: The Last Judgement” from Christian Faith Publishing author Conie Taylor is a fascinating and articulate work that explores the author’s personal experiences with the Word of God.
Detroit, MI, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “...End!: The Last Judgement”: a potent message of the need to repent and turn to God. “...End!: The Last Judgement” is the creation of published author, Conie Taylor.
Taylor shares, “God began speaking to Conie Taylor in his jail cell at a federal prison in Sandstone, Minnesota.
“During these encounters, God revealed many mysteries of an impending end to be revealed to a dying world, 'When the time has fully come.'
“Conie Taylor is not a minister, a pastor, nor an evangelist, at least, in the traditional sense. He is a carpenter who works at his trade to support a family, but what differentiates him from other men is that he had specific mandates brought to him in his jail cell by two angels.
“Why Conie? No one really knows, but we know enough about God that it’s the message and not the messenger. So for no other reason, we listen to Conie Taylor.
It took this Alabama carpenter many years before finally being able to document God’s directives, and so Conie Taylor has finally written his amazing revelations.
“This book, by no means, replaces the Holy Bible but enhances its statutes and disciplines. We encourage you to allow the Spirit of God to lead you through the reading of this book and that when the time of decision is made, you will have had all the essences of His Word to sustain you through the end!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Conie Taylor’s new book will challenge preconceived notions on the final days and empower believers to remain steadfast in faith.
Consumers can purchase “...End!: The Last Judgement” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “...End!: The Last Judgement,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
