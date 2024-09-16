Police Officer and Children's Book Author Release New Book to Help Increase Literacy

Levi Leyba, a police officer and award-winning children's book author, has released Quick Guide to Publishing Your Own Children's Book. This practical guide helps aspiring authors navigate the publishing process. Levi, who has written eight bilingual children's books, provides them for free at Title I schools to increase literacy in low-income areas. His unique background in law enforcement and literature makes him a compelling story and advocate for childhood literacy.