Police Officer and Children's Book Author Release New Book to Help Increase Literacy
Levi Leyba, a police officer and award-winning children's book author, has released Quick Guide to Publishing Your Own Children's Book. This practical guide helps aspiring authors navigate the publishing process. Levi, who has written eight bilingual children's books, provides them for free at Title I schools to increase literacy in low-income areas. His unique background in law enforcement and literature makes him a compelling story and advocate for childhood literacy.
Mesa, AZ, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Levi Leyba, a dedicated police officer and award-winning author known for his commitment to childhood literacy, has released his newest book, Quick Guide to Publishing Your Own Children’s Book. This practical guide is now available in paperback and hardcover and is designed to help aspiring authors navigate the often-complicated world of publishing.
Levi Leyba, who has written and illustrated eight bilingual children’s books, is passionate about giving back to his community. As a full-time police officer, Levi balances his career in law enforcement with his creative work as an author and illustrator. Through partnerships with local organizations, he provides free copies of his bilingual books to students at Title I Elementary Schools, increasing access to literacy in low-income areas.
“I wanted to help break down the barriers that prevent children from accessing books,” Levi explains. “Now, with Quick Guide to Publishing Your Own Children’s Book, I hope to inspire others to share their stories and in turn, help to increase literacy.”
Levi’s passion for literacy began during his career as a graphic designer, which later evolved into his work as an author. His books have gained recognition for sparking young imaginations while crossing cultural and linguistic divides. Now, he’s turning his attention to helping others achieve their publishing dreams.
Through this new guide, readers will learn:
- The essential steps to writing and illustrating a children’s book
- How to navigate the publishing process, from self-publishing to working with traditional publishers
- Practical tips on marketing and distributing your book
Levi’s personal story of resilience, entrepreneurship, and public service makes him a compelling figure in the world of children’s literature and beyond. His unique background as a police officer, author, and advocate for literacy sets him apart in today’s publishing landscape.
About Levi Leyba
Levi Leyba is a police officer and award-winning children's book author based in Mesa, Arizona. He has written and illustrated eight bilingual children's books, providing them for free to Title I Elementary Schools. His passion for childhood literacy and his dedication to serving his community continues.
Media Contact
For interviews, appearances, or additional information, please contact media@levileyba.com. Due to his work schedule, Levi is available Friday-Sunday for interviews.
Levi Leyba, who has written and illustrated eight bilingual children’s books, is passionate about giving back to his community. As a full-time police officer, Levi balances his career in law enforcement with his creative work as an author and illustrator. Through partnerships with local organizations, he provides free copies of his bilingual books to students at Title I Elementary Schools, increasing access to literacy in low-income areas.
“I wanted to help break down the barriers that prevent children from accessing books,” Levi explains. “Now, with Quick Guide to Publishing Your Own Children’s Book, I hope to inspire others to share their stories and in turn, help to increase literacy.”
Levi’s passion for literacy began during his career as a graphic designer, which later evolved into his work as an author. His books have gained recognition for sparking young imaginations while crossing cultural and linguistic divides. Now, he’s turning his attention to helping others achieve their publishing dreams.
Through this new guide, readers will learn:
- The essential steps to writing and illustrating a children’s book
- How to navigate the publishing process, from self-publishing to working with traditional publishers
- Practical tips on marketing and distributing your book
Levi’s personal story of resilience, entrepreneurship, and public service makes him a compelling figure in the world of children’s literature and beyond. His unique background as a police officer, author, and advocate for literacy sets him apart in today’s publishing landscape.
About Levi Leyba
Levi Leyba is a police officer and award-winning children's book author based in Mesa, Arizona. He has written and illustrated eight bilingual children's books, providing them for free to Title I Elementary Schools. His passion for childhood literacy and his dedication to serving his community continues.
Media Contact
For interviews, appearances, or additional information, please contact media@levileyba.com. Due to his work schedule, Levi is available Friday-Sunday for interviews.
Contact
Grasshoppers Observe Dragonflies Pub HouseContact
Levi Leyba
480-788-1771
https://levileyba.com
Levi Leyba
480-788-1771
https://levileyba.com
Categories