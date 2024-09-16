Rev. Joe Rowe’s Newly Released “THE LIGHTS ARE ON, BUT THERE IS NO ONE AT HOME” is an Enlightening Introduction to Spiritual Growth

“THE LIGHTS ARE ON, BUT THERE IS NO ONE AT HOME: A Beginner’s Guide To Christian-Based Enlightenment” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Joe Rowe offers a transformative exploration of Christian spirituality through the lens of metaphysical teachings. Reverend Rowe, drawing from his extensive background in spiritual studies and ministry, presents a guide to embracing the light of God and achieving spiritual awareness in daily life.