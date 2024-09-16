Rev. Joe Rowe’s Newly Released “THE LIGHTS ARE ON, BUT THERE IS NO ONE AT HOME” is an Enlightening Introduction to Spiritual Growth
“THE LIGHTS ARE ON, BUT THERE IS NO ONE AT HOME: A Beginner’s Guide To Christian-Based Enlightenment” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Joe Rowe offers a transformative exploration of Christian spirituality through the lens of metaphysical teachings. Reverend Rowe, drawing from his extensive background in spiritual studies and ministry, presents a guide to embracing the light of God and achieving spiritual awareness in daily life.
Jonesboro, LA, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “THE LIGHTS ARE ON, BUT THERE IS NO ONE AT HOME: A Beginner’s Guide To Christian-Based Enlightenment”: an illuminating journey into Christian spirituality. “THE LIGHTS ARE ON, BUT THERE IS NO ONE AT HOME: A Beginner’s Guide To Christian-Based Enlightenment” is the creation of published author, Rev. Joe Rowe, who graduated from the Unity School of Spiritual Studies in 1990 which is now known as the Unity Spiritual Institute in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He was ordained and served as the Minister of Unity Churches in Cleveland, Ohio, and Valley Stream, Long Island, New York. He also served on the Unity Board of Directors of the Association of Unity Churches and taught at their World Wide Conference.
Rowe shares, “Rev. H. W. 'Joe' Rowe is delighted to present to you The Lights Are On, but There Is No One at Home: A Beginner’s Guide to Christian-Based Enlightenment, based on the teachings of Jesus Christ from a metaphysical perspective.
“As you read his words, open your mind and your heart and 'let your light shine' as the light of God 'enlightens' you—making you 'fully present'—and—'fully aware' of where you are in any given moment.
“And, if doing so, you will be 'letting your light shine' and 'having life and having it abundantly' fulfilling the words of Jesus for his reason for coming into the world. So do so, and 'shine on,' my friend. 'Shine on!'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Joe Rowe’s new book is a profound resource for spiritual seekers and those looking to deepen their faith.
Consumers can purchase "THE LIGHTS ARE ON, BUT THERE IS NO ONE AT HOME: A Beginner's Guide To Christian-Based Enlightenment" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "THE LIGHTS ARE ON, BUT THERE IS NO ONE AT HOME: A Beginner's Guide To Christian-Based Enlightenment," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories