Dustin Cumer’s New Book, "The King Within," is a Riveting and Spellbinding Story That Centers Around One Teen’s Unexpected Journey in a World Beyond Imagination
Pittsburgh, PA, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dustin Cumer, a loving husband and father who started his own gaming business, GameOn Party Planners, has completed his most recent book, “The King Within”: a gripping adventure that follows an ordinary teenager, Landon, whose life takes a dramatic turn as he embarks on a journey through a world of light and darkness.
“Landon was just an ordinary teenager,” writes Cumer. “Starting a new life with his dad in Ohio to get a fresh start after his mom died from cancer, he never expected to embark on an adventure of a lifetime while taking his dog Anna on a run through the woods. But on this journey of light and darkness, Landon discovers he’s no ordinary teenager and this is no ordinary world. Experience this adventure with Landon as you’re on the edge of your seat, wondering if he’ll make this adventure alive and what creatures he’ll encounter next.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dustin Cumer’s book is a compelling story of transformation and self-discovery that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers with each turn of the page. Set against the backdrop of a richly imagined world with a colorful cast of complex characters, “The King Within” is a must-read for fans of thrilling and immersive fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The King Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
