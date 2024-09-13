Peter Thalheim’s New Book, “The Case for the National Slavery Memorial and Aid to our HBCUs,” is Calling Action Towards America to Confront Its Difficult Past
Stamford, CT, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peter Thalheim, who holds a bachelor’s degree in European history and a law degree and currently serves as chair of the education committee of the NAACP’s Stamford branch, has completed his most recent book, “The Case for the National Slavery Memorial and Aid to our HBCUs”: a compelling work which makes a powerful case for the creation of a memorial placed on the Washington Mall in Washington, D.C.
“It is fitting and proper that the United States dedicate, solemnize, and erect a memorial on our nation’s most precious ground, the Washington Mall in Washington, District of Columbia, to commemorate the slavery and human bondage that existed on these shores before and after the founding of the United States in 1776 and the drafting of our Constitution in 1787,” writes Thalheim.
He continues, “The United States is strong enough that she can erect a memorial to the inhumane treatment of people from the African continent, who were enslaved during the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, and the horrific treatment of such people and their offspring on these shores. Such memorial should be located on the Washington Mall within view of the Lincoln Memorial as he was martyred by the Slave Power and also visible to the Jefferson Memorial as Thomas Jefferson penned the Declaration of Independence, the most significant political document to that time, declaring the truth that all are created equal and have certain inalienable rights and that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
In view of the support shown nationwide for the African American community after the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, an online National Registry of Donors to the NSM should be created at the same time.
“The Registry of Donors to the National Slavery Memorial has the potential to receive so many donations based on the goodwill of the American people that such donations would far outstrip the cost to design, engineer, and erect the memorial that these excess funds would be passed to our historically black colleges and universities, a national treasure.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peter Thalheim’s book offers a thoughtful and timely discussion on how the U.S. can partly address the historical injustice of slavery while also supporting vital educational institutions. Drawing on the author’s deep commitment to addressing past injustices and supporting educational institutions, “The Case for the National Slavery Memorial and Aid to our HBCUs” is a reflection of his dedication to these important causes that is sure to leave a lasting impact on readers from all backgrounds.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Case for the National Slavery Memorial and Aid to our HBCUs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
