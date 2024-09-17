Barton Wade’s New Book, "Police in White Face: The Killing of Tyre Nichols," is a Powerful Exploration of a Tragic Story of Police Brutality and Its Lasting Implications
Fairburn, GA, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Barton Wade, a veteran of the US Army who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ashworth College and retired from being a federal police officer with twenty-eight years of law enforcement, has completed his most recent book, “Police in White Face: The Killing of Tyre Nichols”: a poignant and detailed examination of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, providing a critical perspective on issues of race and policing.
In “Police in White Face: The Killing of Tyre Nichols,” author Barton Wade meticulously recounts Nichols’ life, his passions, and the disturbing details of his tragic death at the hands of the police. Wade provides a comprehensive analysis of the circumstances leading to Nichols’ death and the broader implications for discussions on policing and racial justice, all while honoring Nichols' memory and advocating for meaningful change.
“Tyre Nichols was a twenty-nine-year-old Black man born in Sacramento, California, to RowVaughn Wells,” writes Wade. “The youngest of four siblings and lived with his mother and stepfather, Rodney Wells, in Memphis, Tennessee. Not long after moving to Memphis, he started a job alongside his stepfather at FedEx. He had only been working there for nine months before he was killed. Interviewing a coworker, it was said he was a beloved employee at his job and carried a smile everywhere he went. From a child up until adulthood, he was a passionate skateboarder and photographer. These hobbies he engaged in during his downtime on weekends. He once posted on his photography page that photography helps him look at the world in a more creative way, and it expresses him in ways he cannot write down to people. Tyre Nichols was pulled over on January 7 at or about 8:30 p.m. for reckless driving while coming home from Shelby Farms, a local park, after taking photos. During the whole interaction with Tyre, he was beaten and died three days later in a hospital. May his passion continue as he lay in the arms of the Lord.”
Published by Fulton Books, Barton Wade’s book is a crucial addition to the conversation about police brutality and systemic racism, offering readers an opportunity to reflect on the human stories behind the headlines. By illuminating Nichols' life and the tragic events of that fateful night, Wade seeks to foster a deeper understanding of the issues at hand and encourage dialogue about justice and reform.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Police in White Face: The Killing of Tyre Nichols” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
