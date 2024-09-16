Richard Modeste’s New Book, "The Dating Game Uncensored," is a Groundbreaking and Thought-Provoking New Guide to Navigating Free Dating in the Modern Age
Brooklyn, NY, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Richard Modeste, a native of Grenada who holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of the West Indies in St. Augustine, Trinidad and is currently employed in property management and manages an antiques company in New York City, has completed his most recent book, “The Dating Game Uncensored”: a candid, in-depth exploration of contemporary dating, providing essential insights, strategies, and safety tips for readers from all walks of life.
In “The Dating Game Uncensored,” Modeste delves into the realities of dating in a free society, contrasting it with cultures where marriages are traditionally prearranged. The book serves as an invaluable resource for those seeking to understand the nuances of dating, from identifying and analyzing personality traits to developing safe and effective dating strategies.
The book’s objectives are multifaceted: it provides an easy-to-read guide for acquiring dating knowledge, teaches readers how to spot red flags, and emphasizes the importance of background checks and personal research. Modeste’s methodology includes insights gathered from informal interviews with a diverse range of individuals in order to address over thirty different types of daters and explore various scenarios such as dating during a pandemic, youth dating, and online versus in-person dating. “The Dating Game Uncensored” also tackles hot-button issues like the appropriate age to start dating, whether dating should be part of the school curriculum, and the effectiveness of pickup lines.
“The objective of this book is to not tell anyone how or who to date,” writes Modeste. “Each society assumes values, customs, and practices unique to them. What works in one may not work in the other; what’s lawful in one may be outlawed in another. To each his own.
“This book, therefore, seeks to provide an easy-to-read perspective for adults and teenagers on getting to know people, how to interrelate with them, and subsequently choose a compatible and safe date whom they can grow to love and to be loved by mutually in return.
“It can also help you develop awareness about someone’s status (single or otherwise), cheaters, and bad and dangerous people, acquiring and developing realistic strategies and to provide a road map to successful dating in a complex society. It implores everyone to do their own research.”
Published by Fulton Books, Richard Modeste’s book aims to provide readers with the tools they need to make informed decisions, protect themselves, and enjoy a rewarding dating experience. Engaging and eye-opening, Modeste shares his work in the hope of creating a safer and more fulfilling dating world for readers, helping to navigate the often-confusing paths to finding a mate and developing lasting and rewarding relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Dating Game Uncensored” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “The Dating Game Uncensored,” Modeste delves into the realities of dating in a free society, contrasting it with cultures where marriages are traditionally prearranged. The book serves as an invaluable resource for those seeking to understand the nuances of dating, from identifying and analyzing personality traits to developing safe and effective dating strategies.
The book’s objectives are multifaceted: it provides an easy-to-read guide for acquiring dating knowledge, teaches readers how to spot red flags, and emphasizes the importance of background checks and personal research. Modeste’s methodology includes insights gathered from informal interviews with a diverse range of individuals in order to address over thirty different types of daters and explore various scenarios such as dating during a pandemic, youth dating, and online versus in-person dating. “The Dating Game Uncensored” also tackles hot-button issues like the appropriate age to start dating, whether dating should be part of the school curriculum, and the effectiveness of pickup lines.
“The objective of this book is to not tell anyone how or who to date,” writes Modeste. “Each society assumes values, customs, and practices unique to them. What works in one may not work in the other; what’s lawful in one may be outlawed in another. To each his own.
“This book, therefore, seeks to provide an easy-to-read perspective for adults and teenagers on getting to know people, how to interrelate with them, and subsequently choose a compatible and safe date whom they can grow to love and to be loved by mutually in return.
“It can also help you develop awareness about someone’s status (single or otherwise), cheaters, and bad and dangerous people, acquiring and developing realistic strategies and to provide a road map to successful dating in a complex society. It implores everyone to do their own research.”
Published by Fulton Books, Richard Modeste’s book aims to provide readers with the tools they need to make informed decisions, protect themselves, and enjoy a rewarding dating experience. Engaging and eye-opening, Modeste shares his work in the hope of creating a safer and more fulfilling dating world for readers, helping to navigate the often-confusing paths to finding a mate and developing lasting and rewarding relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Dating Game Uncensored” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories