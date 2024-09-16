Author Judith Jennifer’s New Book, “Broken Crayon: A Spiritual Journey,” is an Inspiring and Thought-Provoking Read That Explores How to Find Peace Through Faith

Recent release “Broken Crayon: A Spiritual Journey” from Covenant Books author Judith Jennifer offers readers a profound exploration of faith, surrender, and divine comfort. Drawing from personal experiences and biblical wisdom, Jennifer provides a heartfelt guide to releasing worries and entrusting one's life to God’s loving embrace.