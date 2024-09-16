Author Judith Jennifer’s New Book, “Broken Crayon: A Spiritual Journey,” is an Inspiring and Thought-Provoking Read That Explores How to Find Peace Through Faith
Recent release “Broken Crayon: A Spiritual Journey” from Covenant Books author Judith Jennifer offers readers a profound exploration of faith, surrender, and divine comfort. Drawing from personal experiences and biblical wisdom, Jennifer provides a heartfelt guide to releasing worries and entrusting one's life to God’s loving embrace.
New York, NY, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Judith Jennifer, an unwavering Christian believer, has completed her new book, “Broken Crayon: A Spiritual Journey”: an inspirational work designed to help readers navigate the complexities of life by surrendering their worries and concerns to God, fostering a deeper, more peaceful relationship with their faith.
“This book is about surrendering all worries and care to the hands of God,” writes Jennifer. “It is a book about helping others find solace and guidance in their faith journey. It offers insight, personal experience, and biblical wisdom that will inspire my readers to entrust their concerns to God's loving embrace. My hope is that you foster a loving embrace with Him so that your life may be more peaceful as you work through this world's challenges.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judith Jennifer’s new book is a heartfelt invitation to trust in God's loving presence, allowing readers to experience greater peace and stability in their lives alongside practical advice for navigating life’s challenges with faith and grace. By sharing her personal journey and spiritual insights, Jennifer aims to inspire others to cultivate a loving relationship with God that provides comfort and strength in times of difficulty.
Readers can purchase “Broken Crayon: A Spiritual Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
