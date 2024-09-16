Author Eric Zimmerman’s New Book, "Aerospace Program Management," is an Essential and Comprehensive Guide to Help Readers Master Complex Aerospace Programs
Recent release “Aerospace Program Management” from Covenant Books author Eric Zimmerman is a must-read for readers aiming to excel in managing intricate aerospace projects. Drawing on decades of experience, Zimmerman offers detailed instructions on structuring, executing, and maintaining aerospace programs.
Huntington Beach, CA, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eric Zimmerman, who had a forty-year career with McDonnell Douglas, Boeing and other companies, has completed his new book, “Aerospace Program Management”: an indispensable guide that offers a deep dive into the complexities of managing multifaceted aerospace programs, providing readers with a comprehensive toolkit for success in this demanding field.
After earning his undergraduate and graduate degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan, author Eric Zimmerman launched his career in 1981 with McDonnell Douglas's Radar and Communications Group, which evolved into a forty-year journey in program management. In 1994, he furthered his education with an executive management degree from the University of Southern California. After McDonnell Douglas was acquired by Boeing in 1996, Eric continued in program management until his retirement in 2012, having spent over twenty-five years as an executive. Now retired, Eric occasionally offers his expertise on a part-time basis. He resides in Huntington Beach, California, with his wife, Jan, and is a father of identical triplets and a grandfather of six.
“A how-to book for someone who wants to succeed at managing a complex aerospace program,” writes Zimmerman. “‘Complex’ means having structure, propulsion, avionics, thermal control systems, and software all being developed in parallel and arriving at the finish line at, hopefully, the same time. The book provides detailed instructions on how to structure, execute, and maintain an aerospace program. It provides many actual program management challenges and how they were resolved over many, many years. It provides a future program manager with a blueprint for success.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eric Zimmerman’s new book is a blueprint for aspiring program managers that combines theoretical knowledge with practical experience to make it an essential resource for those looking to navigate the multifaceted nature of aerospace projects. Utilizing the author’s professional experiences as a foundation, “Aerospace Program Management” is poised to become an essential resource for aerospace professionals and enthusiasts alike.
Readers can purchase “Aerospace Program Management” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
