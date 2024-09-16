Author Ally Duncan’s New Book, "The Button Jar," Follows a Young Girl Who Receives a Special Gift to Help Count Down the Days Until Her Father’s Return from Deployment
Recent release “The Button Jar” from Covenant Books author Ally Duncan is a heartwarming tale that explores the emotional journey of a young girl and her little sister as they cope with their father's deployment. Inspired by real events, the two young girls use a special jar filled with buttons to help them count the days until his return.
Carthage, NY, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ally Duncan, a military spouse and mother of two young children, has completed her new book, “The Button Jar”: a heartfelt children’s book follows a young girl and her little sister as they navigate the emotional challenges of their father’s deployment, and delicately addresses the countdown to their father’s return and the emotions experienced along the way.
“Inspired by real events, ‘The Button Jar’ follows a young girl and her little sister as they navigate the emotions of their father’s deployment. After receiving a special package in the mail from Grandma, the little girl begins to understand the countdown to Daddy and the emotions along the way,” writes the author.
“The Button Jar” came to be shortly after the author’s husband was deployed, and she failed to find any resources for her oldest daughter to better understand the changes and emotions she was experiencing while her father was overseas. After receiving the button jars from her mother-in-law, Duncan realized how it helped her daughter understand the time concept of a deployment, which led to the creation of “The Button Jar” in the hopes that it would be a light at the end of a very long tunnel for families going through deployments with young children.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ally Duncan’s new book Duncan perfectly captures the complexities of family separation and the process of emotional adjustment and serves as a comforting resource for children and families dealing with having a family member deployed overseas. With colorful artwork to help bring Duncan’s tale to life, “The Button Jar” provides a valuable tool for parents and caregivers to discuss these topics with young readers in a sensitive and supportive manner.
Readers can purchase “The Button Jar” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Inspired by real events, ‘The Button Jar’ follows a young girl and her little sister as they navigate the emotions of their father’s deployment. After receiving a special package in the mail from Grandma, the little girl begins to understand the countdown to Daddy and the emotions along the way,” writes the author.
“The Button Jar” came to be shortly after the author’s husband was deployed, and she failed to find any resources for her oldest daughter to better understand the changes and emotions she was experiencing while her father was overseas. After receiving the button jars from her mother-in-law, Duncan realized how it helped her daughter understand the time concept of a deployment, which led to the creation of “The Button Jar” in the hopes that it would be a light at the end of a very long tunnel for families going through deployments with young children.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ally Duncan’s new book Duncan perfectly captures the complexities of family separation and the process of emotional adjustment and serves as a comforting resource for children and families dealing with having a family member deployed overseas. With colorful artwork to help bring Duncan’s tale to life, “The Button Jar” provides a valuable tool for parents and caregivers to discuss these topics with young readers in a sensitive and supportive manner.
Readers can purchase “The Button Jar” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories