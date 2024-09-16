Author Ally Duncan’s New Book, "The Button Jar," Follows a Young Girl Who Receives a Special Gift to Help Count Down the Days Until Her Father’s Return from Deployment

Recent release “The Button Jar” from Covenant Books author Ally Duncan is a heartwarming tale that explores the emotional journey of a young girl and her little sister as they cope with their father's deployment. Inspired by real events, the two young girls use a special jar filled with buttons to help them count the days until his return.