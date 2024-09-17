Author John Curtis Newman’s New Book, "Ancient Chinese Philosophy Impacts the Business World," Reveals Timeless Strategies for Modern Success Inspired by "The Art of War"
Recent release “Ancient Chinese Philosophy Impacts the Business World” from Covenant Books author John Curtis Newman explores how the principles of “The Art of War” can drive success in contemporary business environments, delving into how ancient military tactics can be applied to enhance business operations and workforce efficiency.
Philadelphia, PA, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Curtis Newman, a loving husband and father of five who holds a lifelong passion for studying philosophy and holds a degree in culinary arts from a community college in Philadelphia, has completed his new book, “Ancient Chinese Philosophy Impacts the Business World”: an insightful work that explores the application of ancient strategies from “The Art of War” to modern business practices, providing a unique perspective on achieving organizational success and maximizing workforce potential.
“The book examines how ‘The Art of War’ can be applied to make businesses more successful,” writes Newman. “Utilizing tactics that have worked in modern militaries and regimes. The focus of the book is primarily on building businesses and how to get the most out of the workforce, from the lower level workers like maintenance people to the boardroom.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Curtis Newman’s new book provides a comprehensive analysis of how ancient strategies can be adapted for contemporary business environments, offering practical advice on optimizing performance at all levels of an organization.
By providing a fresh perspective on how ancient philosophy can inform and transform today’s business strategies, “Ancient Chinese Philosophy Impacts the Business World” is not only a valuable resource for business leaders and managers but also for anyone interested in the intersection of historical wisdom and modern business practices.
Readers can purchase “Ancient Chinese Philosophy Impacts the Business World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
