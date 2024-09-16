Author Kate Deemer’s New Book, “Logged In: The Foundation,” is a Fascinating Novel That Explores the Fallout of a Divided America Eighty Years in the Future
Recent release “Logged In: The Foundation” from Page Publishing author Kate Deemer invites readers to step into a futuristic world where the “United” States has divided into the Red States and Blue States of America, and the only Purple position remaining holds the most power, and she has eyes in everyone’s houses and a hand in every child’s education.
North Charleston, SC, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kate Deemer, a high school English teacher of fourteen years who holds a BA in English education and an MA in educational leadership from Marshall University, has completed her new book, “Logged In: The Foundation”: a compelling tale that takes readers on a thought-provoking journey into the dystopian future of a fractured United States divided into Red States and Blue States, where power lies with the elusive Purple position—a role of immense influence and control.
“The year is 2103, and the ‘United’ States separated into the Red States and Blue States of America over half of a century ago,” writes Deemer. “The only Purple position remaining holds the most power, and she has eyes in everyone’s houses and a hand in every child’s education.
“Dr. Drosera, the CEO of American Education, helps keep the graduation rate high and the unemployment rate low, so she is widely respected and trusted without suspicion. In what is supposed to be her final year, two seemingly incorruptible doctoral students are chosen for a one-year internship to determine who will take her place as Purple. Unfortunately for both of them, Dr. Drosera is not content with leaving at the end of the year. Like the strikingly beautiful carnivorous plant for which she is named, she will trap anyone in her way.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kate Deemer’s enthralling tale is inspired by the impact of COVID-19 on the author’s students and fellow teachers. It challenges readers to confront themes of surveillance, manipulation, and the consequences of unchecked authority in a future where political divisions have reshaped society’s core values. Expertly blending suspense and social commentary, “Logged In: The Foundation” offers a compelling exploration of power dynamics and human resilience in a technologically advanced yet morally ambiguous world.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Logged In: The Foundation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
