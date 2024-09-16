Author Kate Deemer’s New Book, “Logged In: The Foundation,” is a Fascinating Novel That Explores the Fallout of a Divided America Eighty Years in the Future

Recent release “Logged In: The Foundation” from Page Publishing author Kate Deemer invites readers to step into a futuristic world where the “United” States has divided into the Red States and Blue States of America, and the only Purple position remaining holds the most power, and she has eyes in everyone’s houses and a hand in every child’s education.