Author Kent Ramos’s New Book, "My Life in Hell," is a Compelling Tale of One Boy’s Struggle to Navigate the Ever-Changing Challenges of Life and Personal Discovery
Recent release “My Life in Hell” from Page Publishing author Kent Ramos is a captivating tale that invites readers to embark on a transformative journey through adolescence. Centered around the poignant experiences of Chris, a young boy navigating high school, this introspective narrative delves into themes of self-discovery, academic challenges, and the complexities of teenage life.
Grants Pass, OR, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kent Ramos, a third-generation Californian and sixth-generation American who started writing in high school, has completed his new book, “My Life in Hell”: a profound coming-of-age story that offers readers a candid glimpse into the tumultuous journey of adolescence, marked by personal struggles, academic endeavors, and profound moments of self-discovery.
In "My Life in Hell," Ramos introduces readers to Chris Massey, whose experiences reflect the universal trials and triumphs of teenage life. From navigating the complexities of relationships with peers and teachers to grappling with the pressures of academic performance, the narrative resonates with authenticity and emotional depth.
“This is book 1 of 18 dealing with this boy’s life with the principal focus on high school, his struggles with learning about himself, the teachers, and the classes he takes,” writes Ramos.
Published by Page Publishing, Kent Ramos’s enthralling tale is a transformative odyssey that mirrors the universal experiences of growth and self-discovery and promises to evoke empathy and insight into the struggles of youth. Through sharing this story, Ramos hopes to connect with readers who may be navigating similar paths, offering them a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring quest for personal fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Life in Hell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In "My Life in Hell," Ramos introduces readers to Chris Massey, whose experiences reflect the universal trials and triumphs of teenage life. From navigating the complexities of relationships with peers and teachers to grappling with the pressures of academic performance, the narrative resonates with authenticity and emotional depth.
“This is book 1 of 18 dealing with this boy’s life with the principal focus on high school, his struggles with learning about himself, the teachers, and the classes he takes,” writes Ramos.
Published by Page Publishing, Kent Ramos’s enthralling tale is a transformative odyssey that mirrors the universal experiences of growth and self-discovery and promises to evoke empathy and insight into the struggles of youth. Through sharing this story, Ramos hopes to connect with readers who may be navigating similar paths, offering them a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring quest for personal fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Life in Hell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories