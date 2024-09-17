AI's Role in Music Creation Sparks Debate: AEVUM Band's Album Showcases Harmony Between Technology and Art

The music industry is currently navigating a transformative yet contentious era, as artificial intelligence (A.I.) continues to redefine the boundaries of creativity. A recent article by TIME (1) highlights the polarized reactions to A.I.'s role in music creation, raising questions about authenticity, artistic integrity, and the future of human creativity.