AI's Role in Music Creation Sparks Debate: AEVUM Band's Album Showcases Harmony Between Technology and Art
The music industry is currently navigating a transformative yet contentious era, as artificial intelligence (A.I.) continues to redefine the boundaries of creativity. A recent article by TIME (1) highlights the polarized reactions to A.I.'s role in music creation, raising questions about authenticity, artistic integrity, and the future of human creativity.
Los Angeles, CA, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Controversy: A.I. in Music Creation.
Advancements in machine learning have enabled anyone to reproduce the sound of their musical idols from the comfort of their home. Instances like an artist using A.I. to mimic the voices of Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, and Daddy Yankee have sparked debates about the democratization of music versus the commodification of personal artistic styles. Critics argue that while A.I. can democratize music creation, it also poses significant ethical and legal challenges, including copyright issues and the potential erosion of human creativity.
AEVUM Band's Debut Album "AEVUM."
Amidst this debate, AEVUM Band USA will officially release their debut album, "AEVUM," on September 21, 2024. This album exemplifies the harmonious collaboration between A.I. and human artistry, showcasing how technology can enhance, rather than diminish, creative expression.
Cosmic Soundscapes: "AEVUM" features a blend of celestial melodies and innovative A.I.-generated elements, creating a unique listening experience.
Collaborations: The album includes contributions from both human songwriters-musicians and A.I. technologies, highlighting the potential of this collaborative approach.
The AEVUM album is available on: Music Streamers like Spotify, Apple Music, I-Tunes, Deezer, Pandora, Amazon Music and more. Here is a list that will take you where you need to go. https://artists.landr.com/aevumband
AEVUM Band Music Videos and A.I. Imaging tools:
AEVUM Band and film-tv-music producer J.J. Barmettler has collaborated on four music videos using A.I. imaging tools. All music videos can be viewed on the band’s website https://aevumband.net. Here is a summary of the available music videos to view:
“Face in the Window" is more than just a music video; it's an otherworldly experience. AEVUM Band harnessed the power of A.I. image creation from Krea.ai to create mind-bending visuals. Holographic-like effects blend seamlessly with photo-realistic imagery, blurring the lines between reality and the cosmic unknown. The video's narrative unfolds as celestial beings -Charmeine, Seraphina, Gabriel, Ariel, and Raphael - descend to Earth. Their mission? To perform a bold, effects-driven concert in the heart of the City of Angels.
About "3 Billion Seconds" The Lifespan Paradox: This unique video challenges our perception of time. An allegory for the average human lifespan, the video invites reflections on how we allocate this finite resource. AEVUM Band collaborates with A.I. imaging technologies from RunwayML and Krea.ai. The result? A visual feast that weaves together cosmic landscapes, fleeting moments and existential choices.
About "Whenever I'm With You": This song weaves a tender ballad narrative of lovers connecting with intimacy. Against a backdrop of cinematic wonder and earthly landscapes, their shared moments evoke nostalgia and longing. AEVUM Band's collaboration with Krea.ai technology paints emotions into pixels for breathtaking visuals that mirror the ebb and flow of love.
About "Under A Microscope”: This video will be released on 9/26 with the official album drop on music streamers. This video was created using images sourced from Dalle3 used in Krea.ai for the cinematic look and action. The story narrative explores the idea of Pharmaceuticalization in society.
AEVUM Shorts: “Rock’s New Angels”:
AEVUM Shorts are 30 second social media short videos of the band dealing with challenging situations. These shorts are available on social media platforms Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X. You can view all AEVUM Shorts on the band’s youtube channel: @aevumchannel.
AEVUM Band USA Website and Social Media: AEVUM Band website: https://aevumband.net Youtube channel: https://youtube.com/@aevumchannel/shorts Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aevum.band.usa Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aevumband TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aevumbandusa X: https://x.com/aevumband
(1) TIME Article: https://time.com/6340294/ai-transform-music-2023/
Advancements in machine learning have enabled anyone to reproduce the sound of their musical idols from the comfort of their home. Instances like an artist using A.I. to mimic the voices of Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, and Daddy Yankee have sparked debates about the democratization of music versus the commodification of personal artistic styles. Critics argue that while A.I. can democratize music creation, it also poses significant ethical and legal challenges, including copyright issues and the potential erosion of human creativity.
AEVUM Band's Debut Album "AEVUM."
Amidst this debate, AEVUM Band USA will officially release their debut album, "AEVUM," on September 21, 2024. This album exemplifies the harmonious collaboration between A.I. and human artistry, showcasing how technology can enhance, rather than diminish, creative expression.
Cosmic Soundscapes: "AEVUM" features a blend of celestial melodies and innovative A.I.-generated elements, creating a unique listening experience.
Collaborations: The album includes contributions from both human songwriters-musicians and A.I. technologies, highlighting the potential of this collaborative approach.
The AEVUM album is available on: Music Streamers like Spotify, Apple Music, I-Tunes, Deezer, Pandora, Amazon Music and more. Here is a list that will take you where you need to go. https://artists.landr.com/aevumband
AEVUM Band Music Videos and A.I. Imaging tools:
AEVUM Band and film-tv-music producer J.J. Barmettler has collaborated on four music videos using A.I. imaging tools. All music videos can be viewed on the band’s website https://aevumband.net. Here is a summary of the available music videos to view:
“Face in the Window" is more than just a music video; it's an otherworldly experience. AEVUM Band harnessed the power of A.I. image creation from Krea.ai to create mind-bending visuals. Holographic-like effects blend seamlessly with photo-realistic imagery, blurring the lines between reality and the cosmic unknown. The video's narrative unfolds as celestial beings -Charmeine, Seraphina, Gabriel, Ariel, and Raphael - descend to Earth. Their mission? To perform a bold, effects-driven concert in the heart of the City of Angels.
About "3 Billion Seconds" The Lifespan Paradox: This unique video challenges our perception of time. An allegory for the average human lifespan, the video invites reflections on how we allocate this finite resource. AEVUM Band collaborates with A.I. imaging technologies from RunwayML and Krea.ai. The result? A visual feast that weaves together cosmic landscapes, fleeting moments and existential choices.
About "Whenever I'm With You": This song weaves a tender ballad narrative of lovers connecting with intimacy. Against a backdrop of cinematic wonder and earthly landscapes, their shared moments evoke nostalgia and longing. AEVUM Band's collaboration with Krea.ai technology paints emotions into pixels for breathtaking visuals that mirror the ebb and flow of love.
About "Under A Microscope”: This video will be released on 9/26 with the official album drop on music streamers. This video was created using images sourced from Dalle3 used in Krea.ai for the cinematic look and action. The story narrative explores the idea of Pharmaceuticalization in society.
AEVUM Shorts: “Rock’s New Angels”:
AEVUM Shorts are 30 second social media short videos of the band dealing with challenging situations. These shorts are available on social media platforms Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X. You can view all AEVUM Shorts on the band’s youtube channel: @aevumchannel.
AEVUM Band USA Website and Social Media: AEVUM Band website: https://aevumband.net Youtube channel: https://youtube.com/@aevumchannel/shorts Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aevum.band.usa Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aevumband TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aevumbandusa X: https://x.com/aevumband
(1) TIME Article: https://time.com/6340294/ai-transform-music-2023/
Contact
AEVUM Band USAContact
J.J. Barmettler
818-404-0172
aevumband.net
jj@newintegrityfilms.com
J.J. Barmettler
818-404-0172
aevumband.net
jj@newintegrityfilms.com
Categories