Take Note: New Homeschool Music Appreciation Curriculum Brings Harmony to Family Study
Beautiful Feet Books Releases Music Appreciation Pack For Homeschooling Families
Gray, TN, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As homeschool families find their rhythm with a new school year this September, a brand new course in music appreciation may help set the right tone. It’s now easier than ever to explore music as a family, thanks to a new release by Beautiful Feet Books: a music appreciation pack that the whole family can enjoy—together.
Beautiful Feet Books is giving homeschool families what they need to connect with one another and ignite wonder for God’s world. Their story-based curriculum is designed to create a peaceful learning environment for family growth and togetherness. Their latest release, Music Appreciation: A Family Study, is an introduction to music history and appreciation for the entire family.
“Beautiful Feet Books is a solid and trustworthy homeschool curriculum provider that I do not hesitate to recommend to homeschooling families,” said Gena Suarez, who has been serving homeschools for over twenty years as the founder of The Old Schoolhouse®. “Rebecca Manor is the author of Beautiful Feet Books’ brand-new music course. Her work is well known throughout the homeschool world.”
“Jump into the world of music and learn about the men and women who created the greatest music of the western tradition,” said Andy Smith of Beautiful Feet Books. “This introductory course provides a broad exposure to the best of music. It is designed to appeal to second through twelfth grades and to be used as a family study. Plus, it meets many state music requirements and serves as high school music credit.”
This multi-year study allows students of all ages to explore the formation of the orchestra and learn about the instruments that make music possible. Families learn about over 80 composers from Ziryab to Hans Zimmer through narrative and biography while listening to curated playlists.
“A family can come together once a week for thirty to sixty minutes to cover music appreciation with this new study,” added Suarez. “I think it just might be the highlight of their week—something everyone in the family looks forward to.”
Music Appreciation: A Family Study is available now.
About The Old Schoolhouse®
The Old Schoolhouse® is a trusted name in homeschooling, dedicated to providing families with the resources and support they need to educate their children effectively. With a commitment to faith-based education, The Old Schoolhouse® offers a variety of tools, including The Old Schoolhouse Magazine®, SchoolhouseTeachers.com online courses, The Schoolhouse Network (co-ops), The Homeschool College Directory, and the Hey, Mama! Homeschool Show podcast to help families navigate their homeschooling journey.
About The Old Schoolhouse®
The Old Schoolhouse® is a trusted name in homeschooling, dedicated to providing families with the resources and support they need to educate their children effectively. With a commitment to faith-based education, The Old Schoolhouse® offers a variety of tools, including The Old Schoolhouse Magazine®, SchoolhouseTeachers.com online courses, The Schoolhouse Network (co-ops), The Homeschool College Directory, and the Hey, Mama! Homeschool Show podcast to help families navigate their homeschooling journey.
