Introducing Snowfall® by Burmatex®, the Latest in Sustainable Flooring Featuring Thrive® Matter Yarns by Universal Fibers®
Introduction of the newest flooring collection by Burmatex, snowfall. Sustainable carpet collection featuring certified carbon negative nylon fibre by Universal Fibers.
London, United Kingdom, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New snowfall(R) by Burmatex(R) is a groundbreaking carpet tile that seamlessly blends innovative design with environmental responsibility. Crafted with Universal Fibers(R) Thrive(R) matter yarns, certified carbon-negative recycled yarn, snowfall takes its design inspiration from the undulating patterns made by snowfall.
Thrive(R) matter stands along as the most environmentally conscious solution-dyed, high performance nylon fibres in the world. This, combined with Burmatex's BioBase(R) recycled backing, make snowfall a carbon-neutral product, setting a new standard for interiors.
Snowfall is supported by Burmatex's comprehensive recovery take-back service - by partnering with local organizations, they find new homes for used carpet tiles, ensuring that they continue to serve a purpose within the community. By using the recovery take back service, you can ensure none of your used carpet tiles end up in landfills.
Discover the full press release, images and downloadable brochures for Thrive matter and snowfall by visiting universalfibers.com/news.
Thrive(R) matter stands along as the most environmentally conscious solution-dyed, high performance nylon fibres in the world. This, combined with Burmatex's BioBase(R) recycled backing, make snowfall a carbon-neutral product, setting a new standard for interiors.
Snowfall is supported by Burmatex's comprehensive recovery take-back service - by partnering with local organizations, they find new homes for used carpet tiles, ensuring that they continue to serve a purpose within the community. By using the recovery take back service, you can ensure none of your used carpet tiles end up in landfills.
Discover the full press release, images and downloadable brochures for Thrive matter and snowfall by visiting universalfibers.com/news.
Contact
Universal FibersContact
Jennifer Roundtree
1 423-963-6087
www.universalfibers.com
info@universalfibers.com
Jennifer Roundtree
1 423-963-6087
www.universalfibers.com
info@universalfibers.com
Multimedia
Categories