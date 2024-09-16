Author Kyle Matsuda’s New Book, "The World of Azure," is a Captivating Novel Where Video Game Fantasies Meet Reality in an Epic Adventure of Self-Discovery

Recent release “The World of Azure” from Page Publishing author Kyle Matsuda invites readers into an exhilarating journey where a video game enthusiast is whisked away to a fantastical realm. Confronted with mystical challenges and unexpected allies, he must navigate this new world and discover his own destiny.