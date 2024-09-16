Author Kyle Matsuda’s New Book, "The World of Azure," is a Captivating Novel Where Video Game Fantasies Meet Reality in an Epic Adventure of Self-Discovery
Recent release “The World of Azure” from Page Publishing author Kyle Matsuda invites readers into an exhilarating journey where a video game enthusiast is whisked away to a fantastical realm. Confronted with mystical challenges and unexpected allies, he must navigate this new world and discover his own destiny.
Van Nuys, CA, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kyle Matsuda, an amateur writer who currently resides in California, has completed his new book, “The World of Azure”: a thrilling adventure that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy as a young man is whisked away to a strange new world promising both excitement and dangers.
“‘The World of Azure’ is about someone who always wanted to go on an adventure,” writes Matsuda. “Then out of nowhere, he was given a chance from a mysterious voice while he was playing video games; and thus, he was transported to another place, where this story begins.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kyle Matsuda’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they explore themes of self-discovery, the power of dreams, and the timeless appeal of epic quests. Expertly paced and full of vivid world-building, “The World of Azure” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The World of Azure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘The World of Azure’ is about someone who always wanted to go on an adventure,” writes Matsuda. “Then out of nowhere, he was given a chance from a mysterious voice while he was playing video games; and thus, he was transported to another place, where this story begins.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kyle Matsuda’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they explore themes of self-discovery, the power of dreams, and the timeless appeal of epic quests. Expertly paced and full of vivid world-building, “The World of Azure” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The World of Azure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories