Authors Bette Stead and Gene Carlton’s New Book, "You Can do This Too!" is a Heartwarming Tale Designed to Promote Kindness and Empathy Amongst Young Readers
Recent release “You Can Do This Too!” from Page Publishing authors Bette Stead and Gene Carlton is a delightful story about a heron’s quest to discover the second most important word in the world after the word “love.” Through his adventures, the power of kindness is highlighted to help readers recognize its transformative impact on others’ lives.
Houston, TX, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bette Stead, a professor emerita at C. T. Bauer College of Business, University of Houston, and Gene Carlton, a distinguished professor emeritus of Scott Department of Urology, Baylor College of Medicine, have completed their new book, “You Can Do This Too!”: a charming tale that follows a heron’s quest to discover the second most important word in the world, encouraging young readers to embrace kindness as a powerful force for positive change.
In “You Can Do This Too!” readers follow along on a heron’s journey to find the second most important word in the world, following “love.” Along the way, the heron encounters various moments of people helping others, demonstrating kindness and compassion at every step of the way. From small gestures to meaningful actions, each example reinforces the idea that kindness is accessible, impactful, and essential for fostering a community.
“The story is written to entertain children and to show the importance of kindness in helping people have a better life,” writes Stead and Carlton. “The examples show that kindness is easy to give and doesn’t cost money.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bette Stead and Gene Carlton’s engaging tale is a testament to the belief that kindness is a gift that can be given freely and can impart lasting change in the lives of others. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Stead and Carlton’s story to life, “You Can Do This Too!” is sure to inspire children to see the world through a lens of compassion and encourage them to make a positive difference in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “You Can Do This Too!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
