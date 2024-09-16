Authors Bette Stead and Gene Carlton’s New Book, "You Can do This Too!" is a Heartwarming Tale Designed to Promote Kindness and Empathy Amongst Young Readers

Recent release “You Can Do This Too!” from Page Publishing authors Bette Stead and Gene Carlton is a delightful story about a heron’s quest to discover the second most important word in the world after the word “love.” Through his adventures, the power of kindness is highlighted to help readers recognize its transformative impact on others’ lives.