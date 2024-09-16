Author Jon Quint’s New Book, “Oh, the Stories I Can Tell: 25 Years in the Nuisance Wildlife Control Business,” Explores the Author’s Career in Wildlife Management
Recent release “Oh, the Stories I Can Tell: 25 Years in the Nuisance Wildlife Control Business” from Page Publishing author Jon Quint offers a captivating glimpse into the world of nuisance wildlife control through a collection of stories spanning a quarter-century, sharing both the dramatic and humorous moments encountered while managing wildlife complaints.
Woodbury, CT, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jon Quint, a loving husband and father, as well as the founder of North Forty Pest Control Co., has completed his new book, “Oh, the Stories I Can Tell: 25 Years in the Nuisance Wildlife Control Business”: an engaging memoir that provides a unique and entertaining perspective on the often-overlooked field of wildlife control, showcasing the highs, lows, and unexpected moments experienced over a distinguished twenty-five-year career.
A lifelong resident of Woodbury, Connecticut, author Jon Quint attended the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in geology. After spending over thirty years in corporate America doing production planning work, he decided he had had enough of working for other people and started North Forty Pest Control Co., LLC. In 2022, he retired and sold the business to his grandson Jordan. He also kept honeybees for over thirty-five years, and at his peak, he had sixty-two hives. Currently, he still lives in Woodbury with his wife.
“This book details my twenty-five years of dealing with nuisance wildlife complaints on just about everything, from the almost life threatening to the absolutely hilarious,” writes Quint. “It also talks about dealing with customers, some of whom have knowledge while some have absolutely no clue what is going on.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jon Quint’s riveting memoir combines humor with heartfelt anecdotes to paint a vivid picture of what it means to work in the often underappreciated field of wildlife control. Through engaging storytelling and candid reflections, Quint captures the essence of a career dedicated to managing wildlife complaints while navigating the diverse personalities and situations that come with the job.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Oh, the Stories I Can Tell: 25 Years in the Nuisance Wildlife Control Business” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
