Author Jon Quint’s New Book, “Oh, the Stories I Can Tell: 25 Years in the Nuisance Wildlife Control Business,” Explores the Author’s Career in Wildlife Management

Recent release “Oh, the Stories I Can Tell: 25 Years in the Nuisance Wildlife Control Business” from Page Publishing author Jon Quint offers a captivating glimpse into the world of nuisance wildlife control through a collection of stories spanning a quarter-century, sharing both the dramatic and humorous moments encountered while managing wildlife complaints.