Author Victor Urban’s New Book, "Confessions: To Be Forgiven," is a Thrilling Memoir That Tells a Powerful Story of One Family’s Resilience and Faith Through World War II

Recent release “Confessions: To Be Forgiven” from Page Publishing author Victor Urban unveils a poignant family saga set against the backdrop of World War II. Through tales of struggle, faith, and perseverance, Urban narrates the inspiring journey of his family from their most difficult challenges of the past to new beginnings in America.