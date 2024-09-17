Author Victor Urban’s New Book, "Confessions: To Be Forgiven," is a Thrilling Memoir That Tells a Powerful Story of One Family’s Resilience and Faith Through World War II
Recent release “Confessions: To Be Forgiven” from Page Publishing author Victor Urban unveils a poignant family saga set against the backdrop of World War II. Through tales of struggle, faith, and perseverance, Urban narrates the inspiring journey of his family from their most difficult challenges of the past to new beginnings in America.
Holland, MI, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Victor Urban, a husband of forty-two years as well as a father of three and grandfather of seven, has completed his new book, “Confessions: To Be Forgiven”: a moving memoir offering an intimate portrayal of his family’s trials and triumphs during one of history’s darkest periods, World War II, and their remarkable journey to a new life in America.
Beginning with the birth of Urban’s father, “Confessions: To Be Forgiven” chronicles the author’s family as they navigate the tumultuous era of World War II. Painting a vivid picture of the challenges they faced, from the ravages of war to the relentless pursuit of survival, Urban reveals how, through faith and determination, they exemplified courage and perseverance, qualities that are central to the book’s narrative.
“I truly hope you enjoy this true and historic account of what my family had to endure in World War II,” writes Urban. “May this book bring out feelings and emotions that you have never experienced before. This book is not just about World War II but also about love and hate. Forgiving and being unforgiven and the many confessions that were told to me by my father. It is also about fulfilling history and putting the final chapter as too how Mussolini died. This book is also nourishment for the soul. This book will make your body feel alive.”
Published by Page Publishing, Victor Urban’s enthralling tale highlights his family’s unwavering resolve and the role of faith in overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles, transitioning from the shadows of wartime struggles to the hopeful beginnings of a new life in America. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “Confessions: To Be Forgiven” is a testament to the enduring human spirit and the transformative power of faith.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Confessions: To Be Forgiven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
