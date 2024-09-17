Author Sherry Hanes’s New Book, "Spirited Conversations...Next? Hauntings, Ghostly Messages, Strange Coincidences," Takes Readers on a Journey Into the Supernatural
Recent release “Spirited Conversations...Next? Hauntings, Ghostly Messages, Strange Coincidences” from Page Publishing author Sherry Hanes is a fascinating account of paranormal events, strange coincidences, hauntings, and mysterious occurrences.
New York, NY, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Hanes has completed her new book, “Spirited Conversations...Next? Hauntings, Ghostly Messages, Strange Coincidences”: a thrilling and intriguing work that invites readers into the author’s supernatural experiences.
For decades, author Sherry Hanes has been no stranger to the world of the paranormal, ghostly hauntings, tea leaf and palm reading, and other phenomena of the supernatural world. For all her life, Hanes has been brought into a world of the unknown, reaching far beyond what human comprehension will allow and what the normal eye can see.
In Sherry’s own words, she explains, “I am no one special. I live a pretty ordinary life. I work. I have a family. I have two wonderful, adult children and a loving husband who adore and support me and friends who are very familiar with my life when it comes to having a sixth sense, or otherwise known as being a clairvoyant. It is my personal belief and that of others that I have been chosen to be a direct communicator of divine messages between the dearly departed and the living. I have accepted my unorthodox spiritual mission with total and unequivocal devotion because no one knows if that will be the only one true opportunity for hearing from the dearly departed. God bless them all.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sherry Hanes’s electrifying work sheds light on the author’s experiences with the supernatural.
Readers who wish to experience this bone-chilling work can purchase “Spirited Conversations...Next? Hauntings, Ghostly Messages, Strange Coincidences” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
