Diane Young’s Newly Released "Wilderness Woman: A Triumphant Spirit" is an Inspiring Memoir of Resilience and Healing
“Wilderness Woman: A Triumphant Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Young is a powerful memoir that recounts the author's tumultuous childhood experiences and her journey toward healing, emphasizing the transformative power of love, faith, and connection with nature.
Kansas City, MO, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Wilderness Woman: A Triumphant Spirit,” a potent reflection on life’s challenges and blessings, is the creation of published author, Diane Young.
Young shares, “'If you see something odd, say something to someone.'
“The summer of 1945…the Kansas City Star newspaper would have read like this: 'The Division of Family Services reports…A young female child whose identity remains anonymous. She was rescued from her grandparent’s house. The mother and father are also being investigated by the authorities. The grandparents volunteered to watch the new baby girl. Her mother was a beauty operator down the street.'
“'Diane' knew the daily drill. Each morning, her grandparents greeted her eagerly with evil warm smiles. The trap was set—the lower cabinet file drawer, which was at her eye level. She pulled the drawer out slowly and struggled to lift the heavy box out onto the floor. She sat cross-legged, enticed by the shiny eye-catching trinkets. She had not eaten breakfast. Her thoughts of the yummy chocolate-covered cherries would be good for her tummy.
“The best of all was a warm wiggly reddish-brown puppy. This experience lasted day after day, week after week, and year after year. We ask ourselves how could this happen? Why? It’s called insanity, which can’t be explained.
“The Lord brought a loving family into her young life. God’s creation along with her love for horses healed her childhood wounds and continues to heal her adult scars.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Young’s new book reflects on the profound impact of finding love and purpose in the midst of trauma, showcasing how faith and the bond with animals can lead to personal transformation and triumph.
Consumers can purchase “Wilderness Woman: A Triumphant Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wilderness Woman: A Triumphant Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
