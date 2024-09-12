Author J.L. Garrett’s New Book, "A Tail of Two Lakes," is a Heartfelt Children’s Book of Loss, Grief, and Healing, Told Through the Story of Three Fish
Recent release “A Tail of Two Lakes” from Covenant Books author J.L. Garrett introduces young readers to Frizzy, Angel, and Huggy—three fish navigating the complexities of loss and grief. Through their story, Garrett aims to provide a comforting tale to help children understand and cope with various forms of loss, fostering healing through empathy and shared experiences.
Austin, TX, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J.L. Garrett, who has spent over thirty years helping people through physical and emotional loss as a United Methodist pastor and licensed physical therapist, has completed his new book, “A Tail of Two Lakes: A Story of Loss, Grief, and Healing”: a poignant story designed to provide a supportive resource for children facing different types of loss, from the death of a loved one to changes in family dynamics.
In “A Tail of Two Lakes,” readers are introduced to Frizzy, Angel, and Huggy, three fish whose lives are upended when they experience loss, turmoil, change, and grief. Despite these struggles, the three fish manage to come out on the other side with hope and healing, learning in the process that there is life after loss if one is willing to work through their emotions.
“‘A Tail of Two Lakes’ evolved out of a grief seminar with the hope of helping children with loss and grief,” writes Garrett. “Our children go through many losses, whether it is the loss of a parent through death or divorce. The loss of a brother, sister, uncle, grandparent, friend, or even a beloved pet can be difficult for children. Moving out of their home or to a different school can be traumatic. Grieving is hard. It is especially hard for children who do not have the communication skills or coping skills that adults may be able to use. Children may have difficulty expressing feelings but are able to connect with the feelings of the characters and in the process are able to grieve and move toward healing. Not grieving can have lifelong negative effects.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.L. Garrett’s new book aims to not only entertain, but also to serve as a therapeutic tool to enable young readers to explore and express their emotions. Through beautifully illustrated pages and a gentle narrative, “A Tail of Two Lakes” invites families and educators to embrace empathy and understanding as essential tools in supporting children through life’s challenges.
Readers can purchase “A Tail of Two Lakes: A Story of Loss, Grief, and Healing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
