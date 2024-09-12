Author J.L. Garrett’s New Book, "A Tail of Two Lakes," is a Heartfelt Children’s Book of Loss, Grief, and Healing, Told Through the Story of Three Fish

Recent release “A Tail of Two Lakes” from Covenant Books author J.L. Garrett introduces young readers to Frizzy, Angel, and Huggy—three fish navigating the complexities of loss and grief. Through their story, Garrett aims to provide a comforting tale to help children understand and cope with various forms of loss, fostering healing through empathy and shared experiences.