Frisella Nursery to Host Fifth Annual Fall Festival on October 5
St. Louis, MO, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frisella Landscape Group is excited to announce its fifth annual Fall Festival is taking place on Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 10 am to 4 pm at Frisella Nursery, located at 550 Hwy F in Defiance. The highly anticipated event is free to attend and offers a day of fun for families and friends alike.
Attendees can shop a wide variety of locally made crafts from over 25 vendors. This includes handmade pottery, floral creations, unique art such as watercolor paintings and macrame wall hangings, accessories like permanent jewelry and hats, and bath and body products like candles and soaps. The festival will also have an extensive selection of pumpkins, mums, and fall decor for purchase.
Additionally, there will be food trucks, live music, photo ops, and several kids' activities, from face painting and pumpkin painting to a pumpkin ring toss and scavenger hunt.
“We look forward to another great Fall Festival,” said Tony Frisella, CEO of Frisella Landscape Group. “This delightful outdoor event features talented local artisans and plenty of fun, family-friendly activities. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the season.”
About Frisella Landscape Group
Since 1953, Frisella Landscape Group has served St. Louis, Missouri, and the surrounding areas. The family-owned company specializes in residential and commercial projects, designing unique outdoor spaces. As an award-winning, full-service operation, Frisella serves its clientele through landscape architecture and design, landscape maintenance and construction, as well as property lighting and irrigation. Locals also have access to the area’s largest garden center, housing high-quality, locally-grown and imported plant material. To learn more, please visit https://frisellalandscapegroup.com/.
