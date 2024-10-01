HCA HealthONE Swedish to Host Crush the Crisis Opioid Take Back Day on October 26
Englewood, CO, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Swedish announced it will partner with the Englewood Police Department to host the sixth annual Crush the Crisis Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26.
Crush the Crisis events align with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Swedish and HCA Healthcare facilities across the United States are committed to bringing frontline solutions to curb the tide of prescription drug misuse and addiction in the communities that we serve.
Last year, Swedish and 124 other HCA Healthcare hospitals and clinics participated, collecting and safely disposing of 13,136 lbs. of medication. That’s an estimated 9.02 million doses of medication no longer accessible for potential misuse.
On October 26, Crush the Crisis will take place at HCA HealthONE Swedish’s Emergency Entrance (200 feet east of the corner of S. Logan St. and E. Girard Ave.) in Englewood, Colorado, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. For more information, call 833-582-1970.
Accepted Items: Any unused tablets or capsules in any packaging, patches, medicated ointments, lotions, or drops, liquid medications (in leak-proof containers), vape cartridges (without batteries) and pet medications.
Not Accepted Items: They will not be able to accept needles, syringes, lancets and illegal drugs.
About Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish, a Level I Trauma Center and 504-bed hospital, is proud to be part of the south Denver metro community for more than 115 years. The care team, nationally recognized for healthcare quality, safety and exceptional outcomes, treats more than 200,000 patients per year through the main campus in Englewood and free-standing emergency departments in Littleton and Lakewood.
Swedish is renowned for its specialists’ expertise in burn and reconstructive care, stroke and neurological care, cardiovascular care, oncology, orthopedics, minimally invasive surgery, women’s care and rehabilitation services.
Swedish is a part of HCA HealthONE, recently named by PINC AI as the top health system in Colorado and among the top health systems in the United States. To find a doctor, visit HealthONEcares.com/SwedishPhysicians.
Contact
Richard Grissom
(303) 788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
