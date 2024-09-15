Full Access LLC d/b/a NYC Fishing Group Brings Iconic Central Park Fishing to the Community
New York, NY, September 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Full Access LLC, doing business as NYC Fishing Group, is proud to announce its continued commitment to providing the New York City community with unique and engaging fishing experiences in the heart of Manhattan - Central Park. With over 700 active members, NYC Fishing Group has become a cornerstone of outdoor recreation, offering free community meet-ups and private guided fishing tours.
Community Fishing Meet-Ups: Connecting Over 700 Members in Central Park
NYC Fishing Group organizes four free meet-ups each month, providing an opportunity for members of all skill levels to connect, learn, and fish together in one of New York City's most iconic settings. The group, which has grown to over 700 passionate anglers, fosters a welcoming and educational environment, making fishing accessible to everyone - from first-timers to experienced enthusiasts.
"We're thrilled to see so many people embracing fishing in Central Park," said Seth Fera-Schanes. "It’s a wonderful way to connect with nature right in the middle of the city, and our community meet-ups are a great way to introduce more New Yorkers to this timeless activity."
Private Guided Fishing Tours: A Unique Experience for All Occasions
In addition to community meet-ups, NYC Fishing Group offers private guided fishing tours tailored to create unforgettable experiences for families, children, and individuals alike. Whether you’re looking for a fun birthday party, an exciting day out for parents and kids, or a unique date idea, these personalized tours offer the perfect outdoor adventure. All equipment is provided, and experienced guides ensure that everyone has a memorable day on the water.
"Our guided tours are designed to make fishing an accessible and enjoyable activity for everyone," added Seth Fera-Schanes. "Whether you're a seasoned angler or a beginner, we'll make sure your time with us is something to remember."
About Full Access LLC d/b/a NYC Fishing Group
Full Access LLC, operating as NYC Fishing Group, is dedicated to promoting the joy of fishing in New York City's Central Park. With a strong community of anglers, frequent meet-ups, and private guided tours, the company aims to create fun, educational, and inclusive experiences for all ages. Whether through free community events or personalized tours, NYC Fishing Group is redefining outdoor recreation in the city.
Contact
Seth Fera-Schanes
619-922-3279
https://centralparkfishing.com
