KLAC – Benefitting From Stronger Sanctions Against ASML Says The Information Network
New Tripoli, PA, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- U.S. Sanctions against ASML, which bar the company from servicing its lithography equipment in China, can have several consequences for Chinese semiconductor manufacturers. These consequences underscore the potential benefits for KLA Corporation (KLAC), according to The Information Network’s report entitled "Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing," recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company. A more detailed description of the report is published on Substack.
“KLAC is poised to benefit significantly from the recent escalation of sanctions against ASML, the world’s largest vendor of advanced chipmaking equipment,” noted Dr. Robert Castellano, president of The Information Network. “The recent U.S. and Dutch restrictions have barred ASML from exporting and servicing its high-end lithography tools in China, leading to a substantial gap in the support available to Chinese semiconductor manufacturers.”
“As Chinese semiconductor firms, like SMIC, face growing challenges from unserviced ASML equipment, KLA’s advanced metrology and inspection tools become crucial. These tools are essential for maintaining production quality, detecting defects, and optimizing yields, offering a robust solution to the growing reliability issues faced by Chinese fabs.” added Dr. Castellano.
