Level Up SQL Server Efficiency with the Newest Version of dbForge Edge
Devart has rolled out one of the most expansive sets of new features and enhancements for dbForge Edge, an all-in-one solution for database development, management, and administration. The key feature is the T-SQL Code Analyzer that helps users level up their workflows with SQL Server.
Prague, Czech Republic, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Devart has released a major update for dbForge Edge (v3.0), a comprehensive multidatabase solution designed to simplify and streamline database management, development, and administration across multiple platforms. The update introduces the following features, tailored for developers, DBAs, and DevOps engineers looking to optimize their SQL Server workflows:
T-SQL Code Analyzer—a comprehensive tool that helps developers and DBAs scrutinize and optimize T-SQL scripts, ensuring they conform to precisely defined rules, guidelines, and best practices
Database Diagrams - the design has been updated, featuring new element skins, opacity controls, and linear zoom factor
Find Invalid Objects - this feature has been further refined with auto-generation of command-line scripts, which can be integrated into existing automation scripts to simplify database maintenance
Advanced CLI Options for Schema and Data Compare Reports - CLI can be utilized to fine-tune and automate the report generation process. This option is available via the Save for Command Line button in the Comparison Report Wizard of Schema and Data Compare
Code Completion & Syntax Check - a new set of code prompting enhancements enables the use of T-SQL graph functions, non-aggregated columns in GROUP BY statements, and more
Customizable Sequence Comparison in Schema Compare—the comparison process can be easily tailored to specific requirements, ignoring irrelevant sequence attributes and focusing on essential differences
Connectivity - native support for ApsaraDB has been implemented
Enhanced Feature Set - from Database Explorer and Data Editor to specialized integrated features like Source Control, Data Reports, and Data Generator, a comprehensive range of tools is available to streamline and enhance database management tasks
To learn more about the recent release, please visit: https://is.gd/qRvwHM
About Devart
Devart is a multi-product company, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.
For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com/.
T-SQL Code Analyzer—a comprehensive tool that helps developers and DBAs scrutinize and optimize T-SQL scripts, ensuring they conform to precisely defined rules, guidelines, and best practices
Database Diagrams - the design has been updated, featuring new element skins, opacity controls, and linear zoom factor
Find Invalid Objects - this feature has been further refined with auto-generation of command-line scripts, which can be integrated into existing automation scripts to simplify database maintenance
Advanced CLI Options for Schema and Data Compare Reports - CLI can be utilized to fine-tune and automate the report generation process. This option is available via the Save for Command Line button in the Comparison Report Wizard of Schema and Data Compare
Code Completion & Syntax Check - a new set of code prompting enhancements enables the use of T-SQL graph functions, non-aggregated columns in GROUP BY statements, and more
Customizable Sequence Comparison in Schema Compare—the comparison process can be easily tailored to specific requirements, ignoring irrelevant sequence attributes and focusing on essential differences
Connectivity - native support for ApsaraDB has been implemented
Enhanced Feature Set - from Database Explorer and Data Editor to specialized integrated features like Source Control, Data Reports, and Data Generator, a comprehensive range of tools is available to streamline and enhance database management tasks
To learn more about the recent release, please visit: https://is.gd/qRvwHM
About Devart
Devart is a multi-product company, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.
For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
DevartContact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Categories