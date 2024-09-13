New Agriculture Infographics Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM Released
The newest solution plugin for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM includes libraries and samples that make designing agriculture infographics easy to create and publish.
Odessa, Ukraine, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CS Odessa is pleased to announce the Agriculture Infographics Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM, available immediately in ConceptDraw Solutions. The new business solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM allows anyone to build Infographics from data that conveys a complete story to one’s audience.
The new solution provides all of the graphical user elements needed to transform data, processes, and concepts related to farming, crop production, livestock management, agriculture economic and financial information into a compelling visual message.
The Agriculture Infographics Solution contains 18 vector libraries composed of 459 scalable icons. One can use this solution to quickly create eye-catching and impressive infographics that can be used to effectively communicate agricultural information messages at a glance. The Agriculture Infographics Solution is available at $49 to users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17 and ConceptDraw OFFICE 10 via STORE.
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM is well-known for its ability to exchange documents with Microsoft Visio. It can open and save documents that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX documents) users. It retails for $199 per end-user license.
The powerful suite of three products found in ConceptDraw OFFICE 10 is designed for knowledge workers, project managers, managers, and academics and retails for $299 per end-user license. The combination of diagramming, mind mapping, and project management tools along with no-charge dynamic support and ongoing development make ConceptDraw OFFICE 10 a good choice to support the activities that move businesses ahead.
Agriculture Infographics — easily build charts and diagrams that referred to agriculture and farming.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park/agriculture-infographics
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool
ConceptDraw MINDMAP 15 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office file formats).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map
ConceptDraw PROJECT 14 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project file format).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-software
ConceptDraw OFFICE 10 — powerful business performance management software suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Product line.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/office
Solutions — the collection of task-oriented add-ons designed to provide business performance increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw
products.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park
Operating Systems Supported
macOS 12 (Monterey), 13 (Ventura), and 14 (Sonoma)
Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)
Categories