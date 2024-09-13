Designed To Talk Announces Appointment of Alex Tatham as Chairman
Designed To Talk, a leading provider of intelligent communication solutions ICaaS™, is proud to announce the appointment of Alex Tatham as its new Executive Chairman. Tatham, a seasoned leader in the technology industry, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving significant growth and innovation.
London, United Kingdom, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alex was formerly the Executive Director of Westcoast Limited, the UK’s largest technology distributor and one of Great Britain’s largest privately-owned companies. During his tenure, Tatham led the strategy and execution of sales, marketing, and business development across the UK, Europe, and globally. Under his leadership, Westcoast Limited achieved remarkable success, including an impressive 800% sales growth, reaching £5 billion in 2024.
With more than 25 years of experience in the IT channel, Tatham has a deep understanding of market dynamics, customer needs, and technology trends. He is passionate about creating value for clients, partners, and stakeholders, and is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, particularly in encouraging more women to pursue careers in IT and supporting girls in STEM education.
Tatham holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology from Durham University and is a fully qualified Chartered Accountant (ICAEW). His combination of financial expertise and strategic vision makes him an ideal leader to guide Designed To Talk as it continues to innovate and expand its offerings in the communication solutions market.
“We are thrilled to welcome Alex Tatham as our Non-Executive Chairman,” said Duncan Ward, CEO of Designed To Talk. “His extensive experience and leadership in the IT industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow and deliver cutting-edge communication solutions to our clients. Alex’s strategic insights and passion for innovation are exactly what Designed To Talk needs to reach new levels of success.”
Designed To Talk’s ICaaS™ platform, which has been specifically developed for channel partners and resellers, is revolutionizing business communication by integrating voice, video, messaging, CRM, and ERP into one powerful solution. Alex’s leadership will play a pivotal role in guiding us as we continue to expand the platform and reach new markets.
Tatham expressed his enthusiasm for joining Designed To Talk, stating, “I am excited to be part of a company that is at the forefront of transforming business communication. Designed To Talk’s ICaaS™ has a strong foundation and incredible potential, and I look forward to contributing to its success as we explore new opportunities for growth and innovation.”
About Designed To Talk
Designed To Talk is a leading provider of intelligent communication solutions through its flagship offering, ICaaS™ (Intelligent Communication as a Service). ICaaS™ provides advanced VoIP phone systems and unified communication platforms for businesses of all sizes, integrating voice, video, and messaging across multiple channels. This innovative solution enhances customer engagement, streamlines communication processes, and supports businesses in achieving operational efficiency. With a commitment to reliability, scalability, and affordability, Designed To Talk empowers businesses to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital world.
