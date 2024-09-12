Robin S. Knight Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Albequrque, NM, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robin S. Knight of Albuquerque, New Mexico has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction.
About Robin S. Knight
Robin S. Knight is the president of ArmourTone Finishes, LLC, a company that specializes in complete finish systems for walls. Distributed internationally, these systems are generally applied over gypsum drywall but can be applied over concrete, masonry, EIFS, and stucco. Compared to conventional drywall finishes, ArmourTone has superior abuse resistance which minimizes ongoing maintenance. With 35 years of experience in contracting and construction, Knight oversees the overall operations and marketing of ArmourTone.
Robin obtained his MBA from the UNM Anderson School of Management and serves on the Board of Directors for the Presbyterian Ear Institute. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, golf, and family activities.
For more information visit www.armourtone.com
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Robin S. Knight
Robin S. Knight is the president of ArmourTone Finishes, LLC, a company that specializes in complete finish systems for walls. Distributed internationally, these systems are generally applied over gypsum drywall but can be applied over concrete, masonry, EIFS, and stucco. Compared to conventional drywall finishes, ArmourTone has superior abuse resistance which minimizes ongoing maintenance. With 35 years of experience in contracting and construction, Knight oversees the overall operations and marketing of ArmourTone.
Robin obtained his MBA from the UNM Anderson School of Management and serves on the Board of Directors for the Presbyterian Ear Institute. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, golf, and family activities.
For more information visit www.armourtone.com
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories