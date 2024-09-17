Author Eugene Ross’s New Book, "A Chip on My Shoulder," is a Compelling Account of a One Man's Journey Through His Upbringing, a Love of Aviation, and Military Service
Recent release “A Chip on My Shoulder” from Page Publishing author Eugene Ross is a riveting memoir that intertwines the author’s early life and military aviation experiences with significant national and global events. Through a captivating narrative, Ross reflects on his personal journey while offering readers an insightful look into a transformative era.
Martinez, CA, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eugene Ross, a veteran of the US Air Force, as well as a practicing realtor and property manager in Martinez, California, has completed his new book, “A Chip on My Shoulder”: a remarkable autobiographical account that presents readers with an intimate glimpse into the author’s early life, his escape through aviation, and his experiences as a military pilot, all while contextualizing these events within the broader national and global landscape.
After studying urban land economics at UC Berkeley, and participating in the then-required Air Force ROTC, author Eugene Ross found his life leading him into pilot training, where he eventually joined the United States Air Force. After leaving in 1963 with the rank of captain, Eugene moved with his wife, Marjorie, and their two children to Martinez, California, where he pursued a career in real estate and formed a family firm with his wife and son, Mark. The author also served his community with his distinguished twenty-year tenure as a trustee of the local community college district.
“This is, on the surface, a story about my early life and experiences that I had as a young man and pilot,” writes Eugene. “However, it is my intention to tell the story of men who were dedicated to this country, ready to give their lives if necessary, but were, as to many that I encountered, left with little or no future in the Air Force even though they had served in critical time in our history when we needed to present a competent, prepared deterrent to a fearsome challenge, the Soviet Union.”
The author continues, “My part was indeed small, but as I look back on my life, in which I have done many things, this is what I am most proud of. This was for my country, a great thought to take to the grave when the time comes. I feel I must include the events in my life that eventually, for better or worse, shaped my early years in such a way as to make flying a welcome and productive thing for me.
“As I tell my story, I include my perceptions of what was happening around me not only in and around my Air Force environment, but what was happening on the world stage as I perceived it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Eugene Ross’s engaging tale is a thrilling read for those interested in personal memoirs, military history, and the intersection of individual lives with broader historical events. Candid and deeply personal, “A Chip on My Shoulder” promises to captivate and educate readers, offering a unique perspective on a time that has largely faded from collective memory.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "A Chip on My Shoulder" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
