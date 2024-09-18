Author Fr. Pat Sheedy’s New Book, "God is Able," Offers Inspirational Stories of Faith and Courage from a Humble Irish Priest’s Dynamic Ministry Across the U.S. & Beyond
Recent release “God is Able” from Page Publishing author Fr. Pat Sheedy shares inspiring stories from the author’s diverse career in the priesthood, illustrating how faith, trust in God, and bold action lead to extraordinary outcomes. From transformative parish experiences in Florida to impactful outreach in Uganda, this book provides powerful examples of living a life guided by divine purpose.
Ocala, FL, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fr. Pat Sheedy, who has spent fifty-eight years in the priesthood and enjoys seeing God in action every day, even on his days off, has completed his new book, “God is Able”: a compelling narrative that explores the profound ways in which faith and trust in God can lead to transformative and remarkable results in both personal and communal contexts.
“Full of events that will inspire priests and laypeople alike, ‘God Is Able’ will encourage all to trust God and step up when guided by His nudging,” writes Fr. Sheedy. “This book tells of how God things happen almost every day if we remain in Him, listen to His promptings, and have the courage to proceed.”
The author continues, “Among the stories in ‘God Is Able’ is of the amazing growth of a small parish school in Ocala, Florida, due to the spiritual concept of living the Stewardship Way of Life. The enrollment increase was more than doubled during a time when Catholic schools faced shutdowns all around the country.
“Another astounding result of this parish commitment to the Stewardship Way of Life has been a monstrous outreach to Nalweyo, Uganda. The continual commitment to this area has led to thirty-two village churches, twenty-two schools, an orphanage, a medical clinic, and more! The amazing thing is, this parish is located in one of the less affluent counties in the state of Florida.
“Journeying through these stories, the reader will be convinced that God is calling him to be His mouthpiece. This book should be uplifting and inspiring to all who read it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Fr. Pat Sheedy’s enthralling tale is not just a recount of Fr. Sheedy’s extensive ministry; it is an invitation to readers to recognize and act upon the divine nudges that guide our lives. Through a series of poignant and impactful stories, Fr. Sheedy demonstrates how remaining faithful and courageous in following God’s call can yield extraordinary outcomes.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “God is Able” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
